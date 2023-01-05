ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – A pedestrian died Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in West Covina. The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Valley Boulevard between Clubhouse Drive and Sentous Avenue, said West Covina police Lt. B. Daniel. Additional details were not available pending an investigation that...
WEST COVINA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Three-vehicle crash near stop sign leaves two women dead

PALMDALE — Two women were killed, Thursday, in a crash involving three vehicles at a stop sign. The crash was reported, at about 2:40 p.m., at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS News

Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories

Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas. We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below. Pasadena fallen tree damages 2 cars. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles in the 100 block of N.Oak Knoll Ave....
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Slams into Tree, Takes Out Water Line

La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: Speed is believed to be a factor in a solo vehicle crash that totaled a red sports car early Saturday morning in the city of La Mirada. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 14700 block of Alondra Boulevard shortly before 12:45 a.m., Jan. 7, regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
LA MIRADA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Person rescued from El Sereno house fire

El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in freeway crash in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A 48-year-old Pomona man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona before sunrise Thursday. The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified as Anthony Cesena...
POMONA, CA
onscene.tv

Structure Fire Sends One To Hospital | Fontana

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 9:18 PM LOCATION: 14337 Green Vista CITY: Fontana DETAILS: On January 7th, 2023, at about 9:18 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported residential structure fire at 14337 Green Vista in Fontana. The first arriving engine located a fully involved garage with an extension into the home and exposure to the neighboring home. The blaze was under control in about 20-30 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to their arms. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Person ejected from vehicle on 405 Fwy, killed by oncoming traffic

One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Cars stuck in the mud in Fillmore, Mudflow alert issued for Duarte, evacuation warnings for Lake Hughes, Kings Canyon as heavy rain comes

Heavy rain due to a strong storm sweeping through Southern California is prompting officials to issue a mudflow alert Monday for parts of Los Angeles County. In Fillmore Monday night, officials shut down State Route 126 after three cars and a big rig got stuck in the mud. Los Angeles County Public Works issued a phase 2 mudflow alert for the Fish Fire area as weather reports show heavy rain will be coming to Duarte. It will begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last until Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Fish Fire area will be under Yellow Alert Level starting Monday at 4...
FILLMORE, CA

