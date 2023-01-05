Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose Offensive CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hit Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Related
Tesla driver slams through wall, lands in pool; 3 people rescued
A Tesla driver in Pasadena slammed through a wall and landed in a pool Tuesday morning, authorities said. Three people in the car, including a child, were rescued by Good Samaritans.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A pedestrian died Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in West Covina. The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Valley Boulevard between Clubhouse Drive and Sentous Avenue, said West Covina police Lt. B. Daniel. Additional details were not available pending an investigation that...
Driver flees scene of high-speed crash in South L.A.; 1 child dead, woman and 2 other children injured
A driver involved in a high-speed crash in South Los Angeles that killed a child and left two other children and a woman seriously injured apparently fled the scene of the incident, officials said. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at 100 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood. All four victims had to […]
NBC Los Angeles
Tour Bus, Two Other Vehicles Collide on Pomona Freeway in Diamond Bar
Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were temporarily shut down in Diamond Bar tonight when a tour bus and two other vehicles collided in the far left lanes, sending three people to hospitals. The crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the westbound Pomona Freeway just east of Diamond Bar...
Antelope Valley Press
Three-vehicle crash near stop sign leaves two women dead
PALMDALE — Two women were killed, Thursday, in a crash involving three vehicles at a stop sign. The crash was reported, at about 2:40 p.m., at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CBS News
Storm Watch: Here are the evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories
Heavy rain is hitting all parts of Southern California prompting weather advisories in many areas. We've gathered the latest evacuation orders, flood and weather advisories in live posts below. Pasadena fallen tree damages 2 cars. A tree fell and damaged two vehicles in the 100 block of N.Oak Knoll Ave....
foxla.com
Man airlifted out of Griffith Park after falling, suffering 'traumatic injuries'
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a fall, according to officials. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a person injured. LAFD had...
theavtimes.com
Online fundraiser established for crash victim, suspected DUI driver out on bond
LITTLEROCK – Loved ones have created an online fundraiser for Esmeralda “Esme” Rangel, the 23-year-old Littlerock woman who died Thursday when the vehicle she was riding in was broadsided by a suspected drunk driver who allegedly ran a stop sign in the Sun Village area. Those wishing...
Vehicle Slams into Tree, Takes Out Water Line
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: Speed is believed to be a factor in a solo vehicle crash that totaled a red sports car early Saturday morning in the city of La Mirada. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 14700 block of Alondra Boulevard shortly before 12:45 a.m., Jan. 7, regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
NBC Los Angeles
Propane Tanker Overturns on 110 Freeway Interchange in Downtown LA
A tanker hauling propane overturned during a wet morning drive Monday on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. No injuries were reported in the 4:30 a.m. crash on the transition road from the northbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway. The big rig ended up under a bridge....
theeastsiderla.com
Person rescued from El Sereno house fire
El Sereno - One person was rescued Monday evening from a burning home. Firefighters were called at 9:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Minto Court where they quickly extinguished the flames and rescued an occupant of the home, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. House Fire...
newsantaana.com
L.A. man involved in several violent O.C. robberies gets a 7-year prison sentence
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery in connection with a robbery spree that targeted convenience stores across Southern California in July. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was immediately sentenced...
Man killed in Carson hit-and-run crash was on his way to gym, family says
A grieving mother is mourning her son after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Carson, just days before his 35th birthday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in freeway crash in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A 48-year-old Pomona man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona before sunrise Thursday. The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified as Anthony Cesena...
onscene.tv
Structure Fire Sends One To Hospital | Fontana
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 9:18 PM LOCATION: 14337 Green Vista CITY: Fontana DETAILS: On January 7th, 2023, at about 9:18 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported residential structure fire at 14337 Green Vista in Fontana. The first arriving engine located a fully involved garage with an extension into the home and exposure to the neighboring home. The blaze was under control in about 20-30 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to their arms. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Person ejected from vehicle on 405 Fwy, killed by oncoming traffic
One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
Cars stuck in the mud in Fillmore, Mudflow alert issued for Duarte, evacuation warnings for Lake Hughes, Kings Canyon as heavy rain comes
Heavy rain due to a strong storm sweeping through Southern California is prompting officials to issue a mudflow alert Monday for parts of Los Angeles County. In Fillmore Monday night, officials shut down State Route 126 after three cars and a big rig got stuck in the mud. Los Angeles County Public Works issued a phase 2 mudflow alert for the Fish Fire area as weather reports show heavy rain will be coming to Duarte. It will begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last until Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Fish Fire area will be under Yellow Alert Level starting Monday at 4...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
Comments / 0