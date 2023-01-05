Read full article on original website
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire closes part of southbound I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms one lane headed southbound on I-69 is closed due to a vehicle fire. They say that’s just south of Baseline Road. That call came in around 5:30 a.m. We will update this story as it develops.
New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side
While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
Vanderburgh Co. Deputies investigate ravine crash
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash occurred on Monday around 1 p.m. at Millersburg and Green River Road.
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadway closed in Greenville after semi hits utility pole
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Greenville Police Department are asking drivers to avoid East Main Cross in Greenville after a semi hit a utility pole. According to a Facebook post, that street is also known as Highway 176 and is closed from Court Street to Martin Street. Officials...
104.1 WIKY
Elderly Woman Crashes Into House
There’s been an arrest in yesterday’s car-hits-house incident in Boonville. It happened about 1:30am Monday on Oakdale Terrace. Responders say the car took out a gas meter near the road and continued up the yard to hit the porch and a wall of the house. 74 year old...
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
5 Owensboro KY Stores Where Your Parents Loved to Shop
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
SUV crashes into Boonville home early Monday morning
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a home. The SUV allegedly ran off the road and severed the home’s gas meter, which was located near the street. The vehicle continued up the yard after hitting the meter […]
WTVW
One person injured in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Adams Avenue on Monday night. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say one person with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. The investigation...
wevv.com
Police looking for trailer stolen from Pratt Industries in Henderson
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that was stolen in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it's investigating a felony theft of a trailer and tools from Pratt Industries on KY 425 in Henderson. According to HPD, the theft occurred in December.
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
k105.com
Man injured after hitting cow on Falls of Rough Rd.
A driver suffered a serious injury after hitting a cow on Falls of Rough Road (Hwy 79). Monday night at approximately 5:20, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident in the 14500 block of Falls of Rough Road. Upon arriving...
Classic Car Invasion! Free Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Returns
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Lincoln Ave. to close starting Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Lincoln Avenue in Evansville will be closed for a new waterline installation. According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the road will be closed to traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Avenue. The road closure is expected to continue for 60 days...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side. Starting Monday, Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Roads for an EWSU waterline project. Officials say this closure is going to last about 30 days. Detours will...
14news.com
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
WTVW
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side
99.5 WKDQ
