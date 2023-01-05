Chris Pine’s Super Supportive Reaction To Hugh Grant Joking About Being Married To Daniel Craig Has Made People Think That He Genuinely Believes They're Together In Real Life

Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
buzzfeednews.com
Prince Harry Is Becoming Harder To Root For
The former senior royal makes it clear in his new memoir, Spare, and in the interviews he’s done recently that his real enemy has always been the press and not the racist origins of the monarchy itself. “I love my father,” Prince Harry insisted in an ITV interview with...
‘Barry’: Henry Winkler Says Season 4 Has Finished Shooting But Is Scared To Say Whether It’s Ending
Henry Winkler plays Barry’s father figure Gene Cousineau in the eponymous HBO comedy drama. Speaking on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where he’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television, he revealed that the fourth season has finished shooting and is currently in editing. This comes after HBO renewed Barry for a fourth season earlier this year. However, Winkler refused to be drawn on whether season four would be Barry’s last. Speaking to Laverne Cox, he said, “I cannot talk to you about that because they will come and take my grandchildren. They are so strict, I cannot say a word...
buzzfeednews.com
In His Memoir, Harry Says Charles And Camilla’s Media Team Gave The Press The Story About Prince William Allegedly Having An Affair
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage, Wpa Pool / Getty Images. In his memoir Spare, published Tuesday, Prince Harry accused his father, stepmother, and their press teams of being responsible for unfavorable — and inaccurate — stories about other members of the royal family making their way to the UK media.
Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC...
buzzfeednews.com
YouTube Star Lia Marie Johnson Says "Love" Saved Her From Drug Addiction After "Kids React" Fame
Lia Marie Johnson, the YouTube personality who skyrocketed to fame on the viral YouTube channel The Fine Bros., has had fans “in tears” after releasing a heartfelt confessional that details a long history of drug addiction, domestic violence, and recovery since becoming an explosive internet sensation at the age of 14. Johnson shared details about her highly scrutinized personal journey that she said hoped would “clean the slate” for a new chapter of her life.
Golden Globes 2023 Predictions: Who Will and Who Should Win?
This piece will be continuously updated once the Golden Globes begins at 8 p.m. ET.The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to...
Comments / 0