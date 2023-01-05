Chris Pine’s Super Supportive Reaction To Hugh Grant Joking About Being Married To Daniel Craig Has Made People Think That He Genuinely Believes They're Together In Real Life

Henry Winkler plays Barry’s father figure Gene Cousineau in the eponymous HBO comedy drama. Speaking on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where he’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television, he revealed that the fourth season has finished shooting and is currently in editing. This comes after HBO renewed Barry for a fourth season earlier this year. However, Winkler refused to be drawn on whether season four would be Barry’s last. Speaking to Laverne Cox, he said, “I cannot talk to you about that because they will come and take my grandchildren. They are so strict, I cannot say a word...

19 MINUTES AGO