ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Not Run Again in 2024

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gn3Mz_0k4SEhLB00
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) on Thursday announced that she won’t seek re-election in 2024, vacating a seat in a battleground state. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate,” the Democrat said in a statement . “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025.” The first woman to be elected to the Senate from Michigan, Stabenow has held her office since 2001 and says she plans to spend the final two years of her term working to “improve the lives of Michiganders.” “When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our state outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family,” she added.

Read it at Politico

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Democratic Leader Resigns After Bruising Elections

Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz resigned on Monday after a brutal election cycle delivered major losses for his party in the state in November. The former Miami mayor, who became the Democratic chairman after the 2020 elections, said in a five-page resignation letter that he would step down “effective immediately.” “It has been a pleasure and honor to work with you, and rest assured, I will continue to fight with you to get Democrats elected,” Diaz wrote in the letter to colleagues. In the 2022 midterms, Republicans won every statewide race on the ballot, with Gov. Ron DeSantis storming to victory in his re-election race by almost 20 percentage points. “Floridians overwhelmingly adopted constitutional amendments that reflect our values,” Diaz added. “However, we cannot win elections if we continue to rely on voter registration to drive turnout, build field operations only around elections, and expect to get our vote out without engaging voters where they live; listening to them and earning their trust.”Read it at Tallahassee Democrat
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Madison Cawthorn Has Ghosted His Congressional Replacement

The Republican who ousted Madison Cawthorn for his seat in Congress claims his predecessor hasn’t forwarded casework and has left him in the dark as he steps into his new role. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) was forced to issue a press release Monday asking anyone with unfinished casework to contact his office because Cawthorn failed to pass on handover materials by the Dec. 23 deadline. “Repeated attempts to reach Congressman Cawthorn and his staff were made over the past month, but no response or action was provided,” the news release said. Edwards beat Cawthorn in the Republican primary last May after controversies mired the once-rising far-right conservative, who ended up serving just two years in office. Cawthorn, meanwhile, has since bounced to Florida.Read it at Associated Press
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
TheDailyBeast

Dianne Feinstein Weighs in on Katie Porter’s Bid for Her Seat

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is diving into the California 2024 senate race—whether or not Sen. Dianne Feinstein is retiring. Porter, who narrowly won reelection in California’s newly redistricted 47th district in November, was first elected in 2018 and has staked her claim as a rising star on the progressive left. “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in the Senate,” Porter said in her announcement video. Feinstein, 89, has faced significant speculation she’ll retire at the end of her term, but has yet to confirm one way or the other. “Everyone is of course welcome to throw their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Dan Crenshaw Denied Plum Chairmanship After ‘Terrorists’ Jibe

Rep. Dan Crenshaw may be paying the price for calling colleagues who opposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “terrorists.” The Texas Republican, a former Navy SEAL, was bucking for the chairmanship of the House Homeland Security Committee, but the plum position instead went to a member of the Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Green, the New York Post reports. At the height of the protracted battle over the House speakership, Crenshaw rankled some fellow Republicans by saying those blocking McCarthy were “enemies” and “terrorists,” though he later apologized and said it was just a “turn of phrase.”Read it at New York Post
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess

When a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic.But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5 variant poised to spark another major—if less than overwhelming—surge. And McCarthy and his fellow Republicans have a disturbing set of plans for so-called oversight of the coronavirus that could divert precious resources from what must be our main goal in the coming years: preventing the next pandemic.It’s still early, and the...
TheDailyBeast

The Secret Concessions 'Addendum' That House Republicans Can’t Agree Exists

Somewhere in the Capitol, in the clutches of at least some GOP lawmakers, there’s a secret three-page addendum to the new House rules package that went into effect Monday night. It’s just that not every member can read it—and it doesn’t seem to require a vote of any kind.Reportedly, the “addendum”—as it’s simply become known—outlines the concessions House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made to his defectors in order to win the speaker’s gavel. Punchbowl News reported Monday that the addendum included promises for three seats on the Rules Committee for Freedom Caucus members, freezing spending at the fiscal 2022 levels,...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jim Jordan Offers Unreal Defense of Rep’s Wild Lunge at Matt Gaetz

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) saw nothing wrong with a literal fight beginning to break out between two members of Congress just before a bitterly divided GOP finally chose a new Speaker of the House on Friday.On an airing of Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream pointed to the moment that Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), a long-time Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ally, had to be whisked away as he lunged at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Gaetz, of course, had been leading the Never Kevin cabal of far-right, Freedom Caucus types determined to deny McCarthy the Gavel.Bream asked the Ohio representative to explain...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Shamelessly Rips Biden Over Classified Documents

After news broke that classified documents had been found in a locked closet at Joe Biden’s former think tank, Donald Trump seized on the story to launch a series of unfounded attacks about potential security issues. Seemingly without a shred of irony, Trump—who is currently being investigated for storing sensitive government information including nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago—spun baseless theories about Biden’s files. “The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China. That’s a lot of money. They saw the Classified Documents!” Trump wrote. The figure he cited appears to refer to the amount of Chinese gifts reportedly donated to the University of Pennsylvania between 2014 and 2019, rather than the Penn Biden Center itself. “Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far. I certainly wouldn’t do that,” he later added. “Not a good situation for our Country to be in!”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash.She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.It’s a fight involving two people so loathsomely ambitious that you can only hope it ends with both of them losing. But Noem is so extreme that she somehow manages to make DeSantis look less terrible.It began when National Review reporter Nate Hochman reached out to Fury for comment on a story he was writing on “the transgender lobby’s...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy lauds Ukrainians, touts his successes during State of the State

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy gave his State of the State Address in person on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.The Democrat sounded as if he were in the White House rather than the State House, honoring members of Ukraine's consul general and the country's defense forces."For more than 10-plus months, the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people fighting back against Russia's aggression has been nothing short of inspiring," Murphy said.The governor then touted his successes, including signing gun laws that he says make New Jersey safer, raising the minimum wage, creating new jobs, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Slapped With FEC Ethics Complaint

During his first full week on the job, fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been slapped with an FEC ethics complaint connecting the dots between his expenses and his reported income. The civil complaint, filed by the Campaign Legal Center, questioned how Santos was able to loan more than $700,000 of personal funds to his campaign, despite reporting a salary that could never support that kind of donation. Financial disclosure reports indicate that Santos had only $55,000 to his name in 2020, the complaint, obtained by CBS News, says. “The concealed true source behind $705,000 in contributions to Santos's campaign could be a corporation or foreign national—both of which are categorically barred from contributing to federal candidates,” it continues. Meanwhile, the complaint also accused Santos of using campaign funds for personal use, and of listing 37 campaign disbursements of $199.99—just one cent under the $200 threshold for which receipts are required by the FEC.
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed by Federal Prosecutors for Trump Records

Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors for documents about payments he received from Donald Trump or his presidential campaign, according to reports. The former New York City mayor was also asked to provide testimony in the subpoena that was issued in November, a source told Reuters. The legal request was reportedly made by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., and was sent before Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Trump. Giuliani has remained one of Trump’s most faithful allies and was instrumental in pushing the former president’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud during the 2020 election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Legal Strategy of Annoyance Is No Longer Working

In their desperate attempts to halt the New York attorney general from dealing a death blow to Donald Trump’s family business, the former president’s lawyers keep shopping the same failed arguments in states across the country. And judges are starting to call his legal team out for its bad-faith delay tactics.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep Won’t Recuse Himself from Jan. 6 Probe Despite Being Implicated

Newly appointed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has long made it clear that the Republican Party intends to launch its own Jan. 6 probe, but some curious members seem to be a part of the panel discussions. Among them is Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who had his phone seized as a part of a DOJ investigation into his actions surrounding the historic riot. “Why should I be limited just because someone has made an accusation? Everybody in America is innocent until proven guilty,” Perry said, defending his potential participation on ABC’s This Week. The GOP is expected to investigate the records and transcripts of the now-defunct House Select Committee, which published its final report last month. Perry, along with McCarthy and two other Republicans, were referred to the House Ethics Committee for defying the committee’s subpoenas to testify. “So, should everybody in Congress that disagrees with somebody be barred from doing the oversight and investigative powers that Congress has? That’s our charge,” Perry added. Read it at NBC News
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy