Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Not Run Again in 2024

During his first full week on the job, fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been slapped with an FEC ethics complaint connecting the dots between his expenses and his reported income. The civil complaint, filed by the Campaign Legal Center, questioned how Santos was able to loan more than $700,000 of personal funds to his campaign, despite reporting a salary that could never support that kind of donation. Financial disclosure reports indicate that Santos had only $55,000 to his name in 2020, the complaint, obtained by CBS News, says. “The concealed true source behind $705,000 in contributions to Santos's campaign could be a corporation or foreign national—both of which are categorically barred from contributing to federal candidates,” it continues. Meanwhile, the complaint also accused Santos of using campaign funds for personal use, and of listing 37 campaign disbursements of $199.99—just one cent under the $200 threshold for which receipts are required by the FEC.

1 DAY AGO