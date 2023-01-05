Falcons surge in 4th quarter to beat Tri-Cities Christian at home

Tri-Cities Christian School Eagles led much of Monday’s game against the Falcons in Church Hill until the fourth quarter.

Volunteer coach Zach Crawford gave his team a “pep talk” late in the third quarter which gave the boys the fire to end the contest with a 63-60 win.

Andrew Knittle scored 12 points out of his 22 on the night in the fourth quarter. Brandin Minton finished the night with 17 points, but combined with Joltin Harrison and Blake Head to contribute 10 points in the fourth.

Harrison had 9 points total, brought down 16 of the Falcons 27 rebounds, and also led the team with 7 assists.

“Tonight was just what we needed coming off a 11 day layoff, as we dive right into conference play,” Crawford said. “Practice time is great but nothing compares to the game atmosphere.”

Down seven in the 3rd quarter, Crawford said he called a time out to settle in.

“These guys have been through it all,” Crawford added. “They’re not afraid and they’re going to fight right until the end. Basketball is a game of runs. We took their run and then we made ours.”

Crawford added, “Joltin has been our hot hand lately we just didn’t do a very good job of finding him early on in the game to get himself into a rhythm. That’s my fault but at the same time Joltin does many other great things for us. It was nice to see Andrew get into a good groove. Bradin, Blake, and Cason also playing very well.”

All photos of the Tri-Cities Christian game by Bobby Vaughn.

Falcon Boys beat West Ridge Tuesday

For a second consecutive game The Falcons turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, extending a 7 point lead over the Wolves en route to a 66-48 win on the road Tuesday in Blountville.

Andrew Knittel alone outscored the Wolves 25-18 in the second half on his way to a game high 35 points. Harrison scored 12, Minton 7, Head 5, McClain 4, and Christian 2.

The Falcons (13-5) Host Unicoi County Friday in Church Hill, and then host Elizabethton on Jan. 10.

Lady Falcons survive nail biter

Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with 14 points en route to a 43-42 win over West Ridge Tuesday in a game that cam down to the buzzer.

The Wolves crashed the offensive boards with time ticking down to give themselves three shots for a buzzer beater victory, but fell short. With Barton’s 14, Emmerson Head scored 10, Jacie Begley 9, Kendra Huff 8, and Ava Jackson 2.

Other High School Scores

Tuesday

Cherokee High School Boys over Hancock County in Sneedville 53-45. The Chiefs improve to 6-6 while the Hancock County remains winless at 0-11.

Cherokee High School Girls beat Hancock County in Sneedville 46-25.

Clinch High School Boys lost on the road to Washburn 73-47.

Clinch High School Girls lost on the road to Washburn 73-15.