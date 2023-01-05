ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Falcons surge in 4th quarter to beat Tri-Cities Christian at home

By By Bobby Vaughn
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

Tri-Cities Christian School Eagles led much of Monday’s game against the Falcons in Church Hill until the fourth quarter.

Volunteer coach Zach Crawford gave his team a “pep talk” late in the third quarter which gave the boys the fire to end the contest with a 63-60 win.

Andrew Knittle scored 12 points out of his 22 on the night in the fourth quarter. Brandin Minton finished the night with 17 points, but combined with Joltin Harrison and Blake Head to contribute 10 points in the fourth.

Harrison had 9 points total, brought down 16 of the Falcons 27 rebounds, and also led the team with 7 assists.

“Tonight was just what we needed coming off a 11 day layoff, as we dive right into conference play,” Crawford said. “Practice time is great but nothing compares to the game atmosphere.”

Down seven in the 3rd quarter, Crawford said he called a time out to settle in.

“These guys have been through it all,” Crawford added. “They’re not afraid and they’re going to fight right until the end. Basketball is a game of runs. We took their run and then we made ours.”

Crawford added, “Joltin has been our hot hand lately we just didn’t do a very good job of finding him early on in the game to get himself into a rhythm. That’s my fault but at the same time Joltin does many other great things for us. It was nice to see Andrew get into a good groove. Bradin, Blake, and Cason also playing very well.”

All photos of the Tri-Cities Christian game by Bobby Vaughn.

Falcon Boys beat West Ridge Tuesday

For a second consecutive game The Falcons turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, extending a 7 point lead over the Wolves en route to a 66-48 win on the road Tuesday in Blountville.

Andrew Knittel alone outscored the Wolves 25-18 in the second half on his way to a game high 35 points. Harrison scored 12, Minton 7, Head 5, McClain 4, and Christian 2.

The Falcons (13-5) Host Unicoi County Friday in Church Hill, and then host Elizabethton on Jan. 10.

Lady Falcons survive nail biter

Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with 14 points en route to a 43-42 win over West Ridge Tuesday in a game that cam down to the buzzer.

The Wolves crashed the offensive boards with time ticking down to give themselves three shots for a buzzer beater victory, but fell short. With Barton’s 14, Emmerson Head scored 10, Jacie Begley 9, Kendra Huff 8, and Ava Jackson 2.

Other High School Scores

Tuesday

Cherokee High School Boys over Hancock County in Sneedville 53-45. The Chiefs improve to 6-6 while the Hancock County remains winless at 0-11.

Cherokee High School Girls beat Hancock County in Sneedville 46-25.

Clinch High School Boys lost on the road to Washburn 73-47.

Clinch High School Girls lost on the road to Washburn 73-15.

cartercountysports.com

Three County Teams Ranked In AP Poll

Carter County was well represented in the first edition of the AP Tennessee Prep Basketball polls. Three teams were ranked in their respective classes as the Hampton boys, Hampton girls, and Elizabethton girls were ranked in this week’s poll. In the boys’ Class 1A poll, Hampton came in at...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Blountville man accused of stealing two boats

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Deputies in Sullivan County, Tennessee, arrested a man accused of stealing two boats from two separate residences. Tony Falin, 56, of Blountville, is facing two counts of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000. Deputies say the two boats were stolen in December. Both...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. At 12:23 p.m. Bristol, Tennessee firefighters responded to a fire at 931 Hill Street, where they found a house fully involved. Chief Mike Carrier says one person was transported to a local hospital. According to Carrier, the house was a […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Juvenile Stabbed Outside Unaka High School, Suspect In Custody

An investigation is underway in Carter County after a juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School Friday evening. Sheriff Mike Fraley says several juveniles got into a fight Friday around six thirty at the Unaka High School football field. Fraley says during the fight one of the juveniles stabbed another juvenile several times. The victim was take to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The other juvenile is in custody.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments

There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation

The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Woman Injured In Overnight, Kingsport Shooting

A woman is injured in Kingsport after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Kingsport Police are reporting officers responded to Reedy Point Apartments on Robertson Street, just after ten pm Monday to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police initially did not find evidence of a shooting. However, police were contacted by a local hospital that a woman with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle. Following an investigation, police determined the woman had been shot at the apartments and several shell casings were located. The woman is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning. Kingsport Police continue the investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from Kingsport Police.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Guaranteed Lifetime income

(WJHL) Mark Mears and Litsy Mears from Mears and Associates tell us about guaranteed lifetime income and some of the options available. For more information visit their office in Kingsport or the Mark Mears website.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief

TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville …. TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier …. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire

KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller

ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upgraded charges are possible for a man police say fired shots at Monarch Apartments when a 19-year-old Kingsport man was fatally shot early News Years Day, Johnson City police said Friday. According to an affidavit charging him with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell, 22, was identified […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
