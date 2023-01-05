Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces first major governing test
Fresh off a bruising fight to win the gavel, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing his next political challenge. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett join "Red and Blue" to discuss the next steps for this session of Congress.
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says she might oppose House rules package, calls Gaetz a "fraud"
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina called for more transparency about any "backroom deals" that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative members, and said she could vote against a rules package governing how the House operates.
An embarrassment in the House | 60 Minutes
The historic chaos in the House of Representatives this past week embarrassed not only a party, but an entire nation. A small minority blocked the House from electing a leader, or even swearing in its own members.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Constituents rally to call for Rep. George Santos' resignation
Congressman George Santos is newly sworn in and in the hot seat as his constituents say he's hiding from them. Some are calling for him to resign, and investigations to sort out his admitted lies and alleged crimes are ramping up. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
CBS News poll shows what Americans want from new Congress
A new CBS News poll looks at Americans' views in 2023 and how they've shifted from last year. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the data and share what respondents said they want from the new Congress.
US Supreme Court declines to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge
(CNN) -- The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot case alleging the 2020 election was fraudulently brought by a Utah man seeking to have hundreds of elected officials removed from office, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The case had been dismissed by lower courts...
House passes rules package under new GOP leadership
With new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the helm, the GOP-led House of Representatives approved a rules package and their first legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what it all means.
GOP Rep. George Santos faces FEC complaint in first full week
Newly sworn-in Republican Congressman George Santos started his first week in office by facing a formal ethics complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
Biden says he was "surprised" government documents were found at Penn Biden Center office
President Biden on Tuesday responded for the first time to CBS News' reporting that documents marked classified were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., saying he was "surprised" to learn there were any government documents at his private office. "People know I...
Biden meets with president of Mexico to discuss border policy changes
President Biden is in Mexico for the first visit by an American president in nearly 10 years. It comes on the heels of his first trip to the southern border and new changes to U.S. immigration policy. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang is traveling with the president and joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" with details.
Documents with classified markings found at Biden's former office at think tank
The Department of Justice is looking into documents with classified markings from President Biden's time as vice president that were found at an office of the Penn Biden Center think tank. About 10 documents were discovered by Mr. Biden's personal lawyer and returned to the National Archives. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" with the details.
Rep. Katie Porter announces 2024 Senate bid for Feinstein's seat in California
Washington — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter on Tuesday announced that she's running for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein in California, potentially setting up a showdown in 2024 between the Senate's oldest current member and a rising star in the Democratic Party. "California needs a warrior...
Far-right media personality "Baked Alaska" sentenced to 60 days in prison for live-streaming Capitol riot
Washington – A far-right media personality who admitted to live-streaming to thousands of viewers his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in prison. Anthime Gionet, known online as "Baked Alaska," pleaded guilty in July to one misdemeanor count...
