ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
CBS News

An embarrassment in the House | 60 Minutes

The historic chaos in the House of Representatives this past week embarrassed not only a party, but an entire nation. A small minority blocked the House from electing a leader, or even swearing in its own members.
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
CBS News

Constituents rally to call for Rep. George Santos' resignation

Congressman George Santos is newly sworn in and in the hot seat as his constituents say he's hiding from them. Some are calling for him to resign, and investigations to sort out his admitted lies and alleged crimes are ramping up. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
CBS News

CBS News poll shows what Americans want from new Congress

A new CBS News poll looks at Americans' views in 2023 and how they've shifted from last year. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the data and share what respondents said they want from the new Congress.
CBS News

House passes rules package under new GOP leadership

With new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the helm, the GOP-led House of Representatives approved a rules package and their first legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what it all means.
CBS News

Biden meets with president of Mexico to discuss border policy changes

President Biden is in Mexico for the first visit by an American president in nearly 10 years. It comes on the heels of his first trip to the southern border and new changes to U.S. immigration policy. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang is traveling with the president and joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" with details.
CBS News

Documents with classified markings found at Biden's former office at think tank

The Department of Justice is looking into documents with classified markings from President Biden's time as vice president that were found at an office of the Penn Biden Center think tank. About 10 documents were discovered by Mr. Biden's personal lawyer and returned to the National Archives. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" with the details.
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy