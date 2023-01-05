ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine noon Jan. 6 to midnight Jan. 7

 5 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin orders army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine noon Jan. 6 to midnight Jan. 7.

