For Dry January: Raleigh's first alcohol-free bar + places serving mocktails

By Brooke Cain, Kimberly Cataudella
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25w5IZ_0k4SE1Y200

If you’re thinking about giving up booze for a Dry January but hate to give up social time with friends at local watering holes, you’ve never been better positioned to party while sober in the Triangle.

Not only have several local bars and restaurants already announced an enticing lineup of creative mocktails for the month, but Raleigh’s first alcohol-free bar, Dry Umbrella Bar , makes a First Friday appearance downtown this week.

The bar, founded by Meg Paradise, is described as “a sophisticated cocktail bar, without sacrificing health or wellness goals.” The brick-and-mortar location (for now, “downtown Raleigh” is all we’re getting) will open soon, with unique, alcohol-free cocktails built with “a variety of zero proof spirits.”

To get a taste before the permanent location opens, find them this Friday (Jan. 6) at their Mocktail Pop-Up event from 5-8 p.m. in City Plaza. The featured mocktail will be “That Sober Glow,” which is “an immune-boosting, energizing elixir topped with pink bubbles.”

Other Triangle bars & restaurants serving mocktails

Da Kine’s Kava, 1114 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. dakineskava.com

This is Durham’s alcohol-free bar, founded in 2018 by Zoey Best & Brent Waffle, so everything on the menu will work for your Dry January goals. Some of the options from their menu:

  • Nitro Blast: Passionfruit, citrus, and two full spectrum Indo shots. Infused with Nitrogen for a smooth taste and boosted effect
  • Dark Magic: Anti-inflammatory loose leaf tea with Red and Silver Shots
  • Hibiscus Lemonade: Hibiscus flowers, lemon juice, lime juice, and stress-relieving Gold Blend

The Willard Rooftop Lounge , 9 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. thewillardraleigh.com

  • Everything Nice: espresso, chai, cinnamon, clove, ginger, half & half
  • Pink Drink: grapefruit, pomegranate, cinnamon, clove, lemon, crushed cranberry rim
  • Bright Eyed & Mock-Tailed: Orange, cinnamon, clove, ginger
  • Lemon-Whey’d: Lemon, whey, butterfly pea flower, apple cider vinegar, honey

Junction West, 310 West St. Suite 110, Raleigh. junctionwestnc.com

  • Forbin’s Ascent: Pomegranate, grapefruit, lime, agave
  • Famous Mockingbird: Lemon, lime, simple, bitters

Watts & Ward, 200 S. Blount St., Raleigh. wattsandward.com

  • Espresso MartiNO: Seedlip Spice 94, cold brew, syrup, nutmeg
  • Garden Bubbles: Seedlip Grove 42, orange juice, soda

Crawford and Son , 618 N. Person St., Raleigh. crawfordandsonrestaurant.com

  • Gas Light: Turmeric, orange, Seedlip Grove
  • Little Johnny: Apple cider, ginger, rosemary, miso

Dram & Draught , Locations in Raleigh, Durham and Cary. dramanddraught.com

  • Baby Aspirin: Lyre Spiced Cane, pineapple, orange, Coco Lopez, lime
  • Sunday Spritz: Lyre Italian Spritz, Blanc Verjus, Lemon, Sugar, Soda
  • Morning Mojito: Lyre White Cane, mint, Lime & Cucumber Oleo, soda

Killjoy , 116 N West St., Raleigh. killjoycocktail.com

  • Plum Thyme Lemonade: Plum thyme reduction, lemon, simple syrup. Served sparkling

  • Spiced Cranberry Lemonade: Spiced cranberry simple syrup, cinnamon, lemon

  • Orange Dreamsicle: Orange, vanilla & cream, topped with club soda

  • Eat, Drink & Be Berry: A caffeinated blackberry-mandarin-vanilla spritz

  • Picture Pear-fect: A caffeinated pear-hibiscus-lemon spritz

  • Haiku-cumber: Cucumber water, sweetned with aloe, lime & orchard shrub. Served up (a mocktini)

Irregardless Cafe , 901 W Morgan St., Raleigh. irregardless.com

  • Puttin’ on the Spritz: Lavender hibiscus syrup, lemon, lemon-ginger kombucha
  • Passion Pit: Peach basil puree, lemon, ginger beer

Fiction Kitchen , 428 S Dawson St., Raleigh. thefictionkitchen.com

  • House-Made Soda: Flavors are orange, spicy ginger, root beer, pomegranate, seasonal shrub and homemade tonic.

Sitti , 137 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. sitti-raleigh.com

  • Tonic Punch: Pineapple, orgeat, lemon, Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

  • Lebanese Sweet Tea: Passion fruit nectar, ginger-infused simple syrup, tea. Served over ice

  • Pomegranate Spritzer: Pomegranate molasses, honey, lime, ginger ale, soda water

  • Limon Nana: Lemon, mint-infused syrup, water

The Merchant , 126 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. themerchantnc.com

  • Thai Tea Party: Thai tea, sugar, lemon, honey, ginger, ginger beer
  • Herbaceous Haze: Hibiscus & thyme shrub, lemon, aloe water
  • Greener Pastures: Lemon, fresh mint, sugar, pineapple juice, honey, ginger beer
  • Off The Wagon: Cranberry, lime, fresh orange juice
  • Red Light, Green Light: Lemon, cherry lavender, aloe, ginger beer

Gallo Pelón Mezcaleria , 106 S Wilmington St., Raleigh. gallopelon.com

  • Santo Domingo: Sweet cucumber juice, lime, ginger cordial, soda
  • Eternal Denial: Passion fruit, berry cordial, lime, tonic

Wye Hill , 201 S Boylan Ave., Raleigh. wyehill.com

  • And On and On...: House-made blackberry reduction, fresh lemon, bubbles

This list will be updated throughout January as we learn of other places serving mocktail specials. If you know of a place we should add to our list, email ask@newsobserver.com .

