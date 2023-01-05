ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

cnycentral.com

AAA: U.S. gas prices on the rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon on gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.42. That's up 3 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY

