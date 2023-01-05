Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Advocates hold rally on NY Capitol steps lobbying for free school meals for all students
ALBANY, N.Y. — At 11 a.m. Monday, Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas joined lawmakers, students and anti-hunger advocates to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to fund free school meals for all New York students in the next year’s state budget. In June 2022, federal waivers...
cnycentral.com
State of the State: NY governor plans $1B investment, added beds for mental health care
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units as part of a $1 billion plan to address gaps in mental health care. The multi-year plan announced as part of Hochul's annual State of...
cnycentral.com
New law means non-binary New Yorkers can now choose 'X' gender on vital records
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health announced Monday the implementation of a non-binary option for birth, marriage and death certificates for New Yorkers who reside outside of New York City. In addition to “male” and “female” options for designating gender on the documents, there will...
cnycentral.com
2023 State of the State: Crime, housing, cost of living top Hochul's priority list
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul outlined policies she said would would make New York State "more affordable, more livable and safer” in her 2023 State of the State address Tuesday from Assembly Chamber in the New York State Capitol. Public Safety. Hochul led off...
cnycentral.com
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
cnycentral.com
NYSDOH reports additional flu-related pediatric death, continues to urge flu vaccinations
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) announced Monday one new pediatric death associated with influenza and 48 new outbreaks of flu in acute care and long-term care facilities. This brings the statewide total of pediatric deaths associated with influenza to six this flu season.
cnycentral.com
AAA: U.S. gas prices on the rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon on gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.42. That's up 3 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
cnycentral.com
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
