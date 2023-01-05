Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Ordered to Evacuate Their Homes in Montecito
People living in Montecito, including many celebrities, have been ordered to evacuate their homes after a fierce winter storm pounded the Montecito, California area with heavy rains, resulting in flooding and dangerous mudslides. On Monday, Santa Barbara County officials announced mandatory "immediate evacuation" orders for the entire Montecito community, an area that includes a number of big-name celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who moved to the area amid their exit as working royals — Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, and Rob Lowe, among others.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Prince Harry Details Steamy Hotel Hookup With Meghan Markle At Soho House In London
Prince Harry left little to the imagination when detailing a steamy encounter with Meghan Markle in 2016! In yet another excerpt from his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex reportedly wrote that he and the former Suits actress, now 41, shared a passionate secret tryst at Soho House in London. According to The US Sun, the excerpt includes how Harry snuck into the hotel, met up with a friend of Meghan’s named Vanessa, and used a freight lift to get to her.
Grunge
