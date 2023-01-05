Read full article on original website
Spectators line the Kansas Statehouse for Gov. Kelly’s Inauguration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans came out to bear witness Monday as Gov. Laura Kelly starts her second term in office. Gilbert Ramirez, 78, says he has been showing up for inaugurations for more than 50 years. “Governor Docking Robert Docking, that’s when I really started coming and my parents...
As first act of second term, Kelly coins new early childhood task force
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the first act of her second term, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has coined a new early childhood task force to focus on gaps in childcare. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed the first executive order of her second term. She said Executive Order 23-01 which establishes the Early Childhood Transition Task Force to review the state’s early childhood programs. It will also develop a roadmap for a new state, cabinet-level agency focused on the support and success of young Kansans.
Kansas Governor tests positive for COVID-19 day following inauguration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attendees of inaugural events for Kansas Governor Laura Kelly have been encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 as she tested positive for the virus the same day she ceremonially signed her first bill. On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she tested positive...
Kansas Chamber highlights legal ethical challenge in 2023 legislative agenda
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has highlighted a legal ethical challenge in its 2023 legislative agenda and will support legislation to require disclosures of third-party litigation funding. The Kansas Chamber says on Tuesday, Jan. 10., that businesses in the state seek transparency in a quickly growing industry that...
Governor Kelly celebrates reelection, beginning of 2nd term with Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,000 people showed up for Governor Kelly’s Inaugural ball Sunday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center ahead of swearing-in ceremony Monday. The night’s affair had all the makings of a special evening, from dining to dancing. Oscar-winning filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin...
More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general
TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
Gov. Kelly invokes spirit of civility in second term
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans and state officials alike have started to gear up for Inauguration Day in the Capital City. Crews started to prepare the Kansas Statehouse well before 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term. The festivities will culminate in the swearing-in of the Governor on the steps on the south side of the building at noon.
State leaders giving back ahead of Gov. Kelly’s inauguration
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Leaders at the state capitol are giving back to Kansans in need for the state’s Annual Day of Service. The Day of Service is a long-standing Kansas tradition that happens before the governor is inaugurated. “Where people are coming together as Kansans to do good things for our friends and neighbors, particularly […]
Taxpayers, healthcare, students top of 2023 GOP legislative agenda
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2023 the Kansas Republican Party is aimed at focusing on taxpayers, healthcare, students, jobs and law enforcement as the House and Senate come back into session. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Republican leaders announced their legislative agenda for 2023, “A Better Way: Our Commitment to...
Newly-sworn Kansas AG Kris Kobach floats action against federal environmental policies
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who campaigned on suing President Joe Biden, said Monday he would begin his time in office by targeting the Democratic administration’s environmental policies. Minutes after taking office, Kobach said his first actions in office would center on federal rules governing rivers and streams and...
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
Kansas facing a potential water crisis
Agriculture is the mainstay of the Kansas prairie, from cattle to crops like corn, sorghum and wheat. But all of those products need one thing to keep bringing in the dollars - - water. Governor Laura Kelly, now in her second and final term as governor, says a big priority...
Clay Wirestone: This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot
The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19. They bought the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park. The winning numbers on the ticket turned out to be 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64, with a Powerball number of 10.
‘A new era’ for open records in Kansas: Court says yes, electronic records must be provided electronically
When a person requests a copy of an electronic public record under the Kansas Open Records Act, public agencies must provide that copy in electronic format, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday. This means, for instance, that agencies can’t print off copies of Excel spreadsheets — they must provide the...
Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.
Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023
Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
