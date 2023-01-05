ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 2

Related
DCist

Demand For Cannabis In Maryland? It’s High

As Maryland lawmakers head back to Annapolis this week for the start of the 2023 legislative session, they face a laborious task: building out a legal recreational marijuana market. Part of creating that market includes understanding demand for cannabis in the state — and according to a new study, it’s … high.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
Bay Net

Ashley Sowls Appointed As The First African American Prosecutor For St. Mary’s

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Ashley Sowls was appointed and sworn in as the first African American prosecutor for St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Sowls, a graduate of the Charlotte School of Law in Charlotte, N.C. is an experienced prosecutor specializing in special victims’ cases, previously prosecuting in Charles, Calvert and Prince George’s counties.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
wina.com

UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Nearly 5,000 People Hit The Trails For Maryland’s First Day Hikes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports that 4,896 people hiked 9,780 miles during First Day Hikes in 41 state parks on New Year’s weekend. Between Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023, there were 37 scheduled ranger-led programs with an additional 23 self-guided opportunities available on state public lands across Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks

Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study

MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Md. Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID,” according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
MARYLAND STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
VIRGINIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Looks At Ways To Address Market Demand Following Legalization

Maryland lawmakers convened for another marijuana legalization workgroup meeting on Thursday, with members hearing from cannabis policy experts about market demand considerations once a regulated systems of sales launches. The House Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed in 2021 by Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—listened to a presentation from the...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorepositive.com

What is old will be new again

John Martin of Maryland Lottery welcomes the New Year with new games and a whole year of 50th Anniversary mojo ahead. lottery, maryland, play, week, numbers, game, years, people, logos, hot dog, ravens, baltimore, mobile, super bowl, coney island, dollars, promotions, happy new year, december, november. SPEAKERS. John Martin, Nestor...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy