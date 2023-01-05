Read full article on original website
Political notes: Moore’s team expands, Hogan’s judicial record, Our Maryland rebrands, and more personnel news
Demand For Cannabis In Maryland? It’s High
As Maryland lawmakers head back to Annapolis this week for the start of the 2023 legislative session, they face a laborious task: building out a legal recreational marijuana market. Part of creating that market includes understanding demand for cannabis in the state — and according to a new study, it’s … high.
Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal
Liberty Auto Center Becomes the Go-To Maryland State Inspection Spot for Maryland Drivers
Liberty Auto Center is among the leading American auto repair maintenance shops, offering premium auto repair, Maryland state inspection, oil changes, brake repair, engine performance tune-up, and a broad range of other auto services. People who recently relocated to Maryland or have bought a new car are obliged to have...
Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is law, but what does that mean for the average student?
Editor's Note: Please click on the audio above to listen. It’s been years in the works. Countless hours of meetings. Days worth of impassioned testimony. Late night community listening sessions. Thousands of people using their voices to all ask for one plan, one path forward. Everyone in the room...
Ashley Sowls Appointed As The First African American Prosecutor For St. Mary’s
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Ashley Sowls was appointed and sworn in as the first African American prosecutor for St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Sowls, a graduate of the Charlotte School of Law in Charlotte, N.C. is an experienced prosecutor specializing in special victims’ cases, previously prosecuting in Charles, Calvert and Prince George’s counties.
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
Nearly 5,000 People Hit The Trails For Maryland’s First Day Hikes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports that 4,896 people hiked 9,780 miles during First Day Hikes in 41 state parks on New Year’s weekend. Between Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023, there were 37 scheduled ranger-led programs with an additional 23 self-guided opportunities available on state public lands across Maryland.
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks
Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
Md. Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID,” according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore
USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia
The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Looks At Ways To Address Market Demand Following Legalization
Maryland lawmakers convened for another marijuana legalization workgroup meeting on Thursday, with members hearing from cannabis policy experts about market demand considerations once a regulated systems of sales launches. The House Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed in 2021 by Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—listened to a presentation from the...
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
What is old will be new again
John Martin of Maryland Lottery welcomes the New Year with new games and a whole year of 50th Anniversary mojo ahead. lottery, maryland, play, week, numbers, game, years, people, logos, hot dog, ravens, baltimore, mobile, super bowl, coney island, dollars, promotions, happy new year, december, november. SPEAKERS. John Martin, Nestor...
