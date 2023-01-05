ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa man accused in deadly crash to remain in jail until trial after Pinellas arrest on assault charges

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man accused in a deadly crash that killed a mother of two in 2021 is in more legal trouble. Jeffrey Guy was out on bond on charges related to the fatal crash, but he was arrested again on new aggravated assault charges in neighboring Pinellas County. New court records said he is accused of assaulting the victim with a pocketknife.
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Claims adjuster pleads guilty to assisting men that allegedly robbed drug dealers

FLORIDA – A former Florida claims adjuster has pleaded guilty to assisting individuals who reportedly committed armed robberies and shootings while dressed as police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jasmine Weber,...
TAMPA, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to Identity Fraud. John Starr, 31 of Mena was arrested on charges of 3rd Degree Battery and Criminal Trespass after a report of a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Polk 703 near Mena.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Lakeland Gazette

GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD

A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

TAMPA, FL

