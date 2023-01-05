Read full article on original website
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
Manatee detectives make an arrest for 2006 murder in Bradenton
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that after 16 years of investigation, detectives have made an arrest for the murder of a local man.
Tampa man accused in deadly crash to remain in jail until trial after Pinellas arrest on assault charges
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man accused in a deadly crash that killed a mother of two in 2021 is in more legal trouble. Jeffrey Guy was out on bond on charges related to the fatal crash, but he was arrested again on new aggravated assault charges in neighboring Pinellas County. New court records said he is accused of assaulting the victim with a pocketknife.
Man ‘wanted to be taken to jail’ after shining laser at helicopter, Hernando deputies say
A 47-year-old man "wanted to be taken to jail" after authorities said he was caught shining a laser pointer at Hernando County deputies patrolling in a helicopter overhead.
Claims adjuster pleads guilty to assisting men that allegedly robbed drug dealers
FLORIDA – A former Florida claims adjuster has pleaded guilty to assisting individuals who reportedly committed armed robberies and shootings while dressed as police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jasmine Weber,...
Pasco Co man accused of ‘intentionally’ setting fire that killed his pets
A Pasco County man was arrested after police said he intentionally set his house on fire while several animals were inside.
17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to Identity Fraud. John Starr, 31 of Mena was arrested on charges of 3rd Degree Battery and Criminal Trespass after a report of a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Polk 703 near Mena.
Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday at a park in St. Petersburg. At around 8:15 p.m., authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a 36-year-old man shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
Dunedin couple accused of highway racing with baby in backseat
A Dunedin couple was arrested Sunday after allegedly highway racing in Clearwater, according to Clearwater police.
'Lives are at stake': Tampa police urge gun owners to lock up firearms after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. - A 12-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a gun went off inside a Tampa home with a number of kids inside over the weekend. Monday, the Tampa Police Department is trying to figure out how the kids got their hands on a loaded gun.
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
21-year-old dies at Treasure Island Beach, police say
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach early Monday morning.
‘We got one pig in custody’: Hillsborough County deputies reunite lost pet with its owner
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Stole Pickup Truck In Mulberry
MULBERRY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a stolen truck and the suspect who took it. On December 26th at around 11 pm, the truck was parked at the Infinity Tire Shop at 500 Canal Street East in Mulberry when
GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD
A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
HCSO deputy arrested for allegedly selling edibles to inmates
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of an HCSO deputy detention on Thursday during a press conference.
