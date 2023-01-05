ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pittsburgh Pirates set to land top prospect Jun-seok Shim

The Pittsburgh Pirates may be set to add one of the top international prospects to their organization. According to Daniel Kim, the Pirates are set to sign Jun-seok Shim, an 18 year old right handed pitcher from South Korea. Jun-seok Shim immediately one of Pittsburgh Pirates top prospects. Shim had...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Trevor Story surgery ‘shocker’ shows why Yankees avoided him in 2022

Some injuries are more predictable than others, and Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story experiencing elbow pain before Christmas 2022 was as predictable as children leaving out milk, cookies and shredded Xander Bogaerts cards for Santa a few days later. Story’s narrative changed quickly this offseason, as the shortstop went...
BOSTON, MA
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season

These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
