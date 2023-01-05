Read full article on original website
Report: Subscription Companies Deploy Best Practices in Tough Economy
Subscription companies are looking to deploy best practices as they deal with an economic downturn. That’s one of the findings of a new report released by global payments and technology company FlexPay and PYMNTS. “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers” found that 59% of...
Albertsons Sees 33% Digital Growth Amid Strong Loyalty Program Engagement
Albertsons Companies’ digital bets are paying off, driving sales and boosting loyalty membership. The grocery giant, acquired in October by competitor Kroger, reported its third-quarter earnings Tuesday (Jan. 10), noting that digital sales rose 33% year over year in the period and loyalty membership grew 16% to 33 million.
Nuvei Acquires Paya for $1.3B to Expand Beyond Retail Payments
Canadian FinTech Nuvei said it will acquire payments firm Paya in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal. The purchase combines “two people-first, technology-led, high-growth payment platforms,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in a Monday (Jan. 9) news release, calling the deal the next step in his company’s evolution.
Grocers’ in-Store Tech Pullback May Be Short-Sighted Savings Strategy
Economic uncertainty is pressuring grocers to pull back on in-store retail technology. Amazon Fresh, which introduced its Just Walk Out system at its newest stores (replete with computer vision and sensor technology), appears to have halted expansion. And grocers such as Wegmans and Aldi are sticking with traditional self-checkout kiosks, bypassing more cutting-edge offerings such as smart carts and other cashierless options.
13% of Main Street SMBs Won’t Invest in Digital Innovations
Despite macro headwinds, a small percentage of SMBs don’t plan to use tech to improve margins. As detailed in the report “Main Street Health, Q4 2022: SMBs Brace for a Recession,” we found that inflation and the threat of recession are real headwinds to growth and give rise to uncertainty about what comes next.
Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses
Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
Macy’s Holiday Warning Portends Pressure on Private-Label Card Spending
Macy’s rocky holiday season signals consumers are hesitant to use plastic — particularly private-label cards. Friday after the stock markets closed, the retailing giant issued a press release that noted that fourth-quarter sales, which includes the all-important holiday shopping season, will come at the lower end of its forecast. The company noted the “lulls of the non-peak holiday weeks,” and said that discretionary spending had been pressured.
Oak Street Deal Signals Continuation of Big Retail’s Healthcare Push
Big Retail’s continued healthcare push is poised to advance with a $10 billion deal. CVS is in the running to buy Oak Street Health, and beyond the money involved, strategically speaking, the deal would broaden the retail pharmacy’s healthcare offerings beyond its own aisles and bring primary care more firmly into the mix in a continuum of services.
Consola Finance Debuts Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Austria’s Consola Finance has launched an automated finance and accounting platform for Web3 companies. “Our mission is to bring clarity and control to companies’ crypto finances, and our platform automates processes such as bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting, saving valuable time and reducing human errors,” the company said in an announcement posted on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 10).
As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady
As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
40Seas Raises $111M to Grow Cross-Border Trade Financing Platform
40Seas has raised $111 million to grow its FinTech platform for cross-border trade financing. The firm emerged from stealth mode with the announcement of an $11 million seed funding round that is complemented by a $100 million credit facility for exporters and importers, 40Seas said in a Tuesday (Jan. 10) press release.
Ant Group’s Jack Ma Cedes Control as China Pressures Big Tech
Ant Group’s founder is set to give up control of the Chinese FinTech. Billionaire Jack Ma will no longer hold majority voting rights in the company, Ant Group said in a statement Saturday (Jan. 7). As PYMNTS noted last year when reports of Ma’s possible step back first emerged,...
CE 100 Index Notches 2.7% Gain as eCommerce Platforms Surge
One week in, and the CE 100 Index has already gained some ground, up 2.7%. This time around, the tailwind came as investors notably bid up stocks tied to several names based outside of the U.S. The three best performing pillars were the “Shop” group, up 7.7%; the “Move” sector,...
Coinbase Cuts Staff by 20% to Weather Crypto Downturn
Coinbase will reduce its workforce by 20% as it tries to weather the crypto market downturn. CEO Brian Armstrong announced the cuts — which affect 950 of Coinbase’s 4,700 workers — in a company blog post on Tuesday (Jan. 10) morning. It marks the third time the cryptocurrency exchange has reduced its staffing levels since June of last year.
The Eight Trends That Will Shape Payments, Retail, and the Digital Economy in 2023
The holiday ornaments have been put away, the resolutions have been made, the new year well wishes have been given. That means it’s time for predictions about the year to come. This year, I’m going to share eight trends that provide business leaders and innovators across payments with a...
Restaurant Customers Prioritize Cost Savings Over Convenience Amid Inflation
As economic challenges persist, diners are becoming less willing to pay the premium for convenience. Take, for instance, drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros, which noted in its preliminary fourth quarter earnings report Monday (Jan. 9) a modest decrease in same-store sales after a period of growth. The company attributed this...
Chipotle Rolls out ‘Extended Reality’ to Boost Burrito Bowl Sales
As restaurants look to distinguish useful innovation from flashy technology, Chipotle is testing extended reality (XR). Stephanie Perdue, vice president of brand marketing at the fast-casual chain, explained in an interview with PYMNTS that the company’s latest augmented reality (AR) promotion, a branded Snapchat lens announced Tuesday (Jan. 3), draws from past success leveraging XR to drive sales.
Bankman-Fried Seeks Return of US-Seized Robinhood Shares
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried wants Robinhood stock seized by the U.S. returned to him, claiming the shares are his property. In a Thursday (Jan. 5) U.S. court filing, his lawyers argued that the shares are not part of the FTX bankruptcy case, nor is the company that owns the Robinhood shares — Emergent Fidelity Technology, of which Bankman-Fried owns 90%.
Amazon Invites More US Merchants to Buy With Prime
Amazon is opening its invite-only Buy With Prime program to a much wider merchant pool. Beginning Jan. 31, the program will be available to all eligible U.S. merchants, the eCommerce giant said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 10). Introduced last April, Buy With Prime lets merchants sell listed products...
Banks Start 2023 Giving Retailers and Consumers New BNPL Options
As they navigate a period of economic uncertainty, Americans are increasingly turning to buy now, pay later (BNPL) tools. An emergent suite of next-generation, flexible financing solutions are helping consumers weather rising inflation and meet financial goals within an ever-changing, rarely positive, macroeconomic environment. PYMNTS’ research shows that 52% of...
