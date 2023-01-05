Read full article on original website
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News SourceCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
Tickets On Sale Now For The Chambliss Center For Children's 11th Annual Mardi Gras Gala
The Chambliss Center for Children will host their 11th Annual Mardi Gras Gala on Friday, February 3rd, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at a new location, The Chattanoogan Hotel Ballroom, located at 1201 Broad Street. Guests will be greeted with beads, festive music, and hurricane cocktails. In the French Market,...
chattanoogapulse.com
Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp And Closer To Goal Of Empowering Entrepreneurs
Trying to create an exclusive bridal studio from whole cloth, Veatrice Conley turned to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Urban Vision Initiative, which connects local entrepreneurs from underserved communities with student consultants to help pave the path to economic viability. Conley and eight other would-be entrepreneurs recently completed...
chattanoogacw.com
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
mcnewstn.com
Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location
Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
WTVC
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
chattanoogapulse.com
McCallie School Senior Named Top Scholar In Regeneron Science Talent Search
Society for Science has announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 for each enrolled scholar.
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
Georgia Mother Leaves Child In Car During Arctic Blast, Gambles For Hours
...and this is not the first time.
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
mymix1041.com
Deputy accused of giving minors alcohol, hired by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
A former Hamilton County Deputy who admitted to giving alcohol to teens is back in law enforcement. Justin Tabor is training for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Patrol Program. A 2013 internal investigation found Justin Tabor provided alcohol and slept in the same bed as one minor numerous times. In...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
WDEF
Two Shot as Man Attempts to Recover Stolen Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been injured after a shooting this afternoon in Chattanooga. This shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a man who was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that was in that location. When he...
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: 73-year-old man killed while walking on I-75 in Bradley County, THP says
UPDATE: A 73-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on the interstate Tuesday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. According to a preliminary report, Robert Willingham was allegedly walking in the passing lane on I-75 North when he was hit by the vehicle just after 7:00. The report...
WTVC
Robbery suspect, 3 others detained in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A juvenile Robbery suspect and 3 others were detained in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard where they heard multiple shots fired:. Police were able to detain three...
