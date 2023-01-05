Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks and Recreation wins 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is the winner of the 2022 Holiday Spirit Photo contest. The contest was put on by the Indiana Park & Recreation Association, and results were determined based on the number of likes and shares that each individual photo received. Mishawaka's photo...
abc57.com
South Bend Civic Theatre 'Finnegan's Farewell' performances start today
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Civic Theatre will put on its first comedy performance of ‘Finnegan’s Farewell’, taking the audience through the funeral service and Irish wake of ‘Patty Finnegan’. It allows the audience to get involved as the characters bring them into...
abc57.com
Babes Supporting Babes looks ahead to 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Babes Supporting Babes is a multi-faceted organization that supports women-owned small businesses. Gina Clevenger, founder of Babes Supporting Babes, visited the ABC57 Morning Team on Tuesday to talk about their recent events and where the organization is headed in 2023.
abc57.com
NIBCO Water and Ice Park to host 90s-themed weekend
ELKHART, Ind. -- Grab your mom jeans and flannel, the NIBCO Water and Ice Park is set to host a 90s-themed weekend for Michiana skaters. Between Friday and Sunday, skaters are encouraged to bust out their most fly pieces of 90s fashion and skate to some of the decade's most rad tunes.
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department announces fourth one-day hiring event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has announced that following the success of last year's summer prospect days, the department will be hosting a fourth one-day police hiring event on Feb. 18. The one-day hiring event allows applicants to take mandatory tests and complete a majority of...
abc57.com
South Bend crime stat meetings to resume in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Community crime stat meetings are set to resume in 2023, with the first occurring on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month in the South Bend Police Department Auditorium. These meeting will cover crime trends from the previous...
abc57.com
South Bend Symphony Orchestra receives grant from National Endowment for the Arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded the South Bend Symphony Orchestra with a Challenge America grant. The grant will go towards supporting the orchestra's Celebration for a Dream project, which honors the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The orchestra...
abc57.com
Berrien County students host MLK Jr. Day celebration, 'Breaking the Silence'
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Students across Berrien County will host the 2nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration via Zoom and radio on January 16 starting at 1 p.m. The event, hosted by Benton Harbor Team Solutions/BEST Early, features students in Berrien County schools highlighting notable moments in Dr. King's speeches.
abc57.com
Resolution for reparations in South Bend taken off the agenda over technicality
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Common Council started the new year with infighting and miscommunication. A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African-American community was removed from the meeting agenda because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing. The move led to some accusations of council members making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
abc57.com
Michiana Area Council of Governments looking for community input on CONNECT transit plan draft
The Michiana Area Council of Governments and the South Bend Transportation Corporation are looking for community comment on the new CONNECT Transit plan draft. Both organizations will be hosting a series of open houses for the public to help decide if the plan's draft recommendations will make transit more useful.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
abc57.com
Two Michiana school districts earn STEM grants from Department of Education
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two school districts in Michiana were chosen as STEM Integration Grant recipients by the Indiana Department of Education. Both the John Glenn School Corporation and the Union-North United School Corporation in St. Joseph County were awarded grant funding, which supports Indiana schools in integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning opportunities into the classroom.
abc57.com
Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts
Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
abc57.com
Gas prices back on the rise in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Gas prices are back on the rise after some relief during the holidays. The national average price of gas has risen by 12.3 cents per gallon in the past week according to GasBuddy. Folks at the pump say the increase couldn’t have come at a worse...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council rejects resolution on reparations over lack of cover letter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A resolution proposed by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. to give reparations to the city’s African American community was struck down because it didn’t meet the legal standard for filing, leading to some accusations of councilmembers making it more difficult for each other to pass legislation.
fox32chicago.com
$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
abc57.com
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
abc57.com
Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
abc57.com
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Comments / 0