Scattered rain moves into Coachella Valley ahead of peak Pacific Storm showers

By Bianca Ventura
 5 days ago
Scattered showers have already started moving into the Coachella Valley as of this morning. We are expecting the peak showers to impact areas primarily in the Western Coachella Valley between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Several weather alerts, watches and advisories were issued ahead of the storm impacting our surrounding mountain areas and the Inland Empire.

Both San Bernardino County and Riverside County Mountains are expecting wet and heavy snow at elevations above 7,000 ft. This weather may cause slippery roads impacting those commuting near mountain areas.

Although the Coachella Valley is not directly impacted, we are seeing a Wind Advisory and a Flood Watch in surrounding mountain areas and the Inland Empire. The Pacific storm bring in excessive moisture with windy conditions.

As for the main weather event, we are expecting the peak showers from the Pacific Storm to move through the Coachella Valley around 9 a.m. this morning to the midday hours.

Come 4 p.m. this afternoon showers will start clearing out of the valley as they move East. By Thursday night there may light scattered showers, and we're expecting sunshine by Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest in weather both on-air and online. You can find up to the hour updates here .

