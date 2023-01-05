ALLEN PARK -- As Dan Campbell is being serenaded for winning nine games in Detroit, the last man to do it has emerged as a head-coaching candidate in Carolina. Former Lions boss Jim Caldwell has landed an official interview with the Panthers, according to NFL Network. Caldwell also has interviewed for vacancies with the Packers, Jets, Browns, Jaguars and Bears since his Detroit years. He landed a second interview with Chicago, but has not yet earned the third coaching opportunity he has long sought.

