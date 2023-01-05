ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State starting center returning for final season

Nick Samac confirmed what coach Mel Tucker said he expected. The Michigan State senior starting center announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will return to the Spartans in 2023. Samac has one season of eligibility left due to the extra year the NCAA provided athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
EAST LANSING, MI
In early 2023 college football rankings, experts say Michigan will keep rolling

College football experts believe Michigan will keep rolling in 2023. Following Monday night’s national championship, many prognosticators looked ahead to next season. Several outlets released their “too-early rankings,” the headlines alone acknowledging that much will change before the games begin. Michigan ranked no worse than third in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Former Michigan State safety transferring to Western Michigan

Tate Hallock will remain in Michigan to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior safety announced his transfer commitment to Western Michigan via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal last week after graduating in December and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hallock, 6-foot-4 and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
DETROIT, MI
FORT WORTH, TX
Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years

Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Ex-Lions head coach Jim Caldwell lands interview for Panthers job

ALLEN PARK -- As Dan Campbell is being serenaded for winning nine games in Detroit, the last man to do it has emerged as a head-coaching candidate in Carolina. Former Lions boss Jim Caldwell has landed an official interview with the Panthers, according to NFL Network. Caldwell also has interviewed for vacancies with the Packers, Jets, Browns, Jaguars and Bears since his Detroit years. He landed a second interview with Chicago, but has not yet earned the third coaching opportunity he has long sought.
DETROIT, MI
OHIO STATE
WISCONSIN STATE
OHIO STATE
OHIO STATE
John Cominsky, an unsung hero, wants to re-sign with Detroit Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Defensive lineman John Cominsky made himself some money during a breakout season in Detroit. But he’s far more concerned with returning to the Lions than flirting with other teams in free agency. “I do want to be here,” Cominksy told MLive in the locker room...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Lions look like the future of the NFC North

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They didn’t win anything. They didn’t make the playoffs. They were eliminated before they even had a chance to lace up their cleats. Just don’t tell them that. Not these Detroit Lions. Not these Detroit Lions that have been the punchline of the NFL for forever.
DETROIT, MI
OHIO STATE
OHIO STATE

