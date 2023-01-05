Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward wins SEC Player of the Week honors
A move back home has worked out well so far for one former Michigan State forward. Former Spartans forward Julius Marble earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after a standout week for Texas A&M. Marble scored 17 points apiece in wins over Florida and LSU last week....
MLive.com
Michigan State starting center returning for final season
Nick Samac confirmed what coach Mel Tucker said he expected. The Michigan State senior starting center announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will return to the Spartans in 2023. Samac has one season of eligibility left due to the extra year the NCAA provided athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
MLive.com
In early 2023 college football rankings, experts say Michigan will keep rolling
College football experts believe Michigan will keep rolling in 2023. Following Monday night’s national championship, many prognosticators looked ahead to next season. Several outlets released their “too-early rankings,” the headlines alone acknowledging that much will change before the games begin. Michigan ranked no worse than third in...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State safety transferring to Western Michigan
Tate Hallock will remain in Michigan to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior safety announced his transfer commitment to Western Michigan via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal last week after graduating in December and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hallock, 6-foot-4 and...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
MLive.com
BetMGM promo code MLIVENBA: Bet $10, Win $200 on any NBA game today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Pistons are in action tonight along with six other NBA games, and BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect welcome offer available for...
MLive.com
National Championship prop bets, player props & odds for TCU vs. Georgia
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The TCU Horned Frogs will duke it out with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night for the honor of being named National Champions....
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years
Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
MLive.com
Georgia Bulldogs win championship, how to get deals on T-shirts, hoodies, gear
If you’re still celebrating Georgia’s massive win Monday night as the repeat College Football Playoff national champions, then it’s time to get some new T-shirts and gear to show your love. Fanatics has all the Georgia goodies in the wake of their victory. The final score was...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions hanging close thanks to Aidan Hutchinson, defensive effort
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aidan Hutchinson is doing his best to keep this thing close. The defensive rookie of the year candidate is finishing off his first season in high style, racking up two huge sacks in the first half against Green Bay. Both came on third downs inside Detroit’s 25-yard line too, forcing Green Bay to settle for field goals.
MLive.com
Ex-Lions head coach Jim Caldwell lands interview for Panthers job
ALLEN PARK -- As Dan Campbell is being serenaded for winning nine games in Detroit, the last man to do it has emerged as a head-coaching candidate in Carolina. Former Lions boss Jim Caldwell has landed an official interview with the Panthers, according to NFL Network. Caldwell also has interviewed for vacancies with the Packers, Jets, Browns, Jaguars and Bears since his Detroit years. He landed a second interview with Chicago, but has not yet earned the third coaching opportunity he has long sought.
MLive.com
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Claim your $200 bet credit guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio recently had online sports betting go live on New Year’s Day, and to add to the experience, FanDuel Sportsbook has an incredibly...
MLive.com
Our PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14 scores $2,000 in second chance bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any sport going on this time of year, look...
MLive.com
Ohio DraftKings promo code unwraps $200 guaranteed on any market
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re still getting yourself set up from the recent Ohio Launch Day for legal online sports betting, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an...
MLive.com
Bet365 promo code for Ohio: Win $200 guaranteed with a $1 wager
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re still looking for somewhere to take advantage of online sports betting recently becoming legal in Ohio, Bet365 Sportsbook has you covered....
MLive.com
John Cominsky, an unsung hero, wants to re-sign with Detroit Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Defensive lineman John Cominsky made himself some money during a breakout season in Detroit. But he’s far more concerned with returning to the Lions than flirting with other teams in free agency. “I do want to be here,” Cominksy told MLive in the locker room...
MLive.com
The Detroit Lions look like the future of the NFC North
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They didn’t win anything. They didn’t make the playoffs. They were eliminated before they even had a chance to lace up their cleats. Just don’t tell them that. Not these Detroit Lions. Not these Detroit Lions that have been the punchline of the NFL for forever.
MLive.com
This Bet365 bonus code for Ohio secures $200 in bonus credits guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Those in Ohio recently had the benefit of having the launch of legal online sports betting on New Year’s Day 2023, and Bet365...
MLive.com
Exclusive Caesars Ohio bonus: Claim your bonus with code MLIVE1BET
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All new members in Ohio and sign up for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook to join a great welcome promotion. The Caesars...
Comments / 0