Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
vucommodores.com
Undefeated on Day 2
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s undefeated day was good enough to hold down second place and propel it into Tuesday’s opening round best-of-seven Baker match with top-seeded McKendree at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic. The winner of Tuesday’s opener advances to the title match at...
vucommodores.com
Headed to Knoxville
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
vucommodores.com
Lovely Start in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt defeated 4 of 5 opponents and ended the first day of the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic in second place as it resumed tournament play after the winter break. McKendree is the first-day leader. The Commodores defeated Spalding, 11th-ranked Maryville, ninth-ranked Louisiana Tech...
UGA Football fans celebrate at local sports bar in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF ) – Many bulldog fans are geared up to watch the Dawgs take on TCU in the national championship. It’s a regular Monday night for some, but for UGA fans it’s a chance for a second straight national championship. Fans stopped buy Manny’s Sports bar in downtown Augusta to celebrate in front […]
vucommodores.com
Not Without a Fight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points and Marnelle Garraud finished with 19 as Vanderbilt women’s basketball mounted a late-game charge against rival Tennessee that came up short in an 84-71 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4 SEC) cut a 21-point fourth-quarter lead...
budgettravel.com
Master your golf game in Thoroughbred Country, South Carolina
Every second week in April, in a reverent homage to their sport and a certain televised tournament, avid golfers make reservations far ahead to play the courses near Augusta National. For them, watching the game isn’t enough, and many prefer the golf in nearby Thoroughbred Country, South Carolina where several courses boast their own pedigree and prestige.
vucommodores.com
Cummins, Loredo Make Team USA
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s Mabel Cummins and Jennifer Loredo have been selected for Team USA and Junior Team USA, respectively, by the United States Bowling Congress after last week’s Team Trials in Las Vegas. Cummins, a senior at Vanderbilt, has been a member of Junior Team USA...
hbsdealer.com
Beacon opens shop in Augusta
Beacon is continuing to expand at a rapid pace in 2023. The Herndon, Va.-based roofing and building products distributor has opened a new greenfield location in August, Ga. This latest branch establishes service in the greater Augusta market, including adjacent counties in South Carolina. “The branch is stocked with leading...
WRDW-TV
Oscar Mayer seeking new class of Wienermobile drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile. The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”. Not only do hot doggers get to drive...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
WJBF.com
Super Winter Saturday
As of 8AM Saturday: Rise and shine- it’s going to be a beautiful day! We’re starting off a bit chilly in the 30s this morning, but we will warm up into the 60s this afternoon. This temperature trend will continue over the next several days and will put us right at average for this time of year.
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Augusta
Augusta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Augusta.
Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack
ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
Man missing from Hephzibah located
Per the RCSO, Hixon has been located. HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. 31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th. Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of […]
WRDW-TV
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
wfxg.com
Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified
AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
