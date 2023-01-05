ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

vucommodores.com

Undefeated on Day 2

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s undefeated day was good enough to hold down second place and propel it into Tuesday’s opening round best-of-seven Baker match with top-seeded McKendree at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic. The winner of Tuesday’s opener advances to the title match at...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Headed to Knoxville

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Lovely Start in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt defeated 4 of 5 opponents and ended the first day of the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic in second place as it resumed tournament play after the winter break. McKendree is the first-day leader. The Commodores defeated Spalding, 11th-ranked Maryville, ninth-ranked Louisiana Tech...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WJBF

UGA Football fans celebrate at local sports bar in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF ) – Many bulldog fans are geared up to watch the Dawgs take on TCU in the national championship. It’s a regular Monday night for some, but for UGA fans it’s a chance for a second straight national championship. Fans stopped buy Manny’s Sports bar in downtown Augusta to celebrate in front […]
AUGUSTA, GA
vucommodores.com

Not Without a Fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points and Marnelle Garraud finished with 19 as Vanderbilt women’s basketball mounted a late-game charge against rival Tennessee that came up short in an 84-71 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4 SEC) cut a 21-point fourth-quarter lead...
NASHVILLE, TN
budgettravel.com

Master your golf game in Thoroughbred Country, South Carolina

Every second week in April, in a reverent homage to their sport and a certain televised tournament, avid golfers make reservations far ahead to play the courses near Augusta National. For them, watching the game isn’t enough, and many prefer the golf in nearby Thoroughbred Country, South Carolina where several courses boast their own pedigree and prestige.
AIKEN, SC
vucommodores.com

Cummins, Loredo Make Team USA

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s Mabel Cummins and Jennifer Loredo have been selected for Team USA and Junior Team USA, respectively, by the United States Bowling Congress after last week’s Team Trials in Las Vegas. Cummins, a senior at Vanderbilt, has been a member of Junior Team USA...
NASHVILLE, TN
hbsdealer.com

Beacon opens shop in Augusta

Beacon is continuing to expand at a rapid pace in 2023. The Herndon, Va.-based roofing and building products distributor has opened a new greenfield location in August, Ga. This latest branch establishes service in the greater Augusta market, including adjacent counties in South Carolina. “The branch is stocked with leading...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Oscar Mayer seeking new class of Wienermobile drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile. The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”. Not only do hot doggers get to drive...
AUGUSTA, GA
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF.com

New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Super Winter Saturday

As of 8AM Saturday: Rise and shine- it’s going to be a beautiful day! We’re starting off a bit chilly in the 30s this morning, but we will warm up into the 60s this afternoon. This temperature trend will continue over the next several days and will put us right at average for this time of year.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack

ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Gordon Highway reopened following crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury.  The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man missing from Hephzibah located

Per the RCSO, Hixon has been located. HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. 31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th. Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified

AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
AIKEN, SC

