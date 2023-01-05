Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
Officials identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged...
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka lost a police officer and his K9 partner on this day 13 years ago. Monday marks the anniversary of the deaths of Cpl. James Szuba and Ricky. On January 9, 2010, Szuba and Ricky were killed when their squad car was struck by a drunk driver while they were assisting with a pursuit.
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man
CHICAGO (AP) - A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary man, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported. Puza’s...
Michiana students return to school after break, broken pipes
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
First Alert Forecast
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
Liquid propane leaking from semitrailer after Southwest Michigan crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A two-semitrailer crash Monday afternoon in Southwest Michigan prompted a partial highway closure and left one of the semis leaking liquid propane. The two semis crashed around 3:42 p.m., Jan. 9, Michigan State Police said. The crash was on U.S. 12 near Portage Road in Bertrand Township in Berrien County.
Napier Ave. sidewalk construction set to begin in April
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The sidewalk or lack-there-of on Napier Ave. in St. Joseph Township has been a concern for residents for many years. Now, officials with Berrien County tell us that a new sidewalk project is set to begin as soon as the weather permits. The Napier Avenue...
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two puppies named Chloe and Andi!. Chloe and Andi are sisters. They are 4-month-old...
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
Man Killed in Weekend Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teen suspects in the murder case of a St. Joseph County corrections officer have been arraigned this week. A feud on Snapchat last June escalated into a daylight drive-by shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. Rhema Harris, 28, was killed in the shooting. Police say she was an unintended victim who was at the home at the time visiting a friend.
