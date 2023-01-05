Read full article on original website
Related
Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
Best And Worst Places To Raise A Family, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks
Inflation is through the roof so when the list of the best and worst places to raise a family came out I was nervous about where New Jersey landed. I know it is expensive here in New Jersey but what about that old adage “you get what you pay for”? Financial website WalletHub did research to figure out the best and worst places to raise a family with cost being one of the focal points. Where does New Jersey fall on the list?
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
Expensive Or Not, Survey Says NJ Is Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family
You're already well aware of this if you're a New Jersey resident, but the Garden State oftentimes catches quite a lot of slack. Sure, it's expensive and there are a lot of people here, but all the stereotypes are robbing people from seeing all the great aspects of the state.
TikTok banned on all NJ state electronic devices
Effective immediately, New Jersey is banning TikTok on any and all phones, computers and other electronic devices issued by the state. The action follows other states banning the popular, Chinese-controlled app from their own government devices. On Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the cybersecurity directive, stating “bolstering cybersecurity is...
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
This Amazing New Jersey Hidden Gem Is Gaining National Attention
New Jersey is home to a couple of hidden gems, but one was just ranked among the top 23 must-see hidden gems in the entire country!. There are a bunch of really cool hidden gems in Jersey for example, one that always comes to my mind is Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
Every Unbelievable New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Kitchen Nightmares
Chef Gordon Ramsay is the king of culinary reality TV. The loud and crude dude has built an empire with shows like Hell's Kitchen, Hotel Hell, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and Master Chef just to mention a few. It all started with Kitchen Nightmares. First launched in the...
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?
Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
Two ‘boring’ quiet weather days, then NJ gets wet again
We are in a holding pattern through the middle of the week. As weak high pressure shifts off-shore, the door will be opened for some cloud cover. But our weather will stay dry (for now). Temperatures will stay seasonable. Winds will stay light. Our next storm system is set to...
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?
From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
Popular Retailer With New Jersey Locations Set to Close Stores in 2023
While the convenience of online shopping in virtually every area of retail is a time saver, it does have its drawbacks. I'll admit it. I'm an avid Amazon shopper. I open the app, choose my item, and it's usually on my doorstep in less than two days. As online shopping...
A Charming Barnegat Restaurant Was Named One of New Jersey’s Hidden Gems
Have you heard of this charming Barnegat restaurant?. Deep in the back roads of route 539 lies the most adorable restaurant you'll ever see. When you step inside, you'll be wondering if you're still in New Jersey, or if you've been transported into a quaint town somewhere in the countryside. And of course, the food looks incredible too.
Do You Think This Is The Top Song Ever About New Jersey?
There are a lot of great artists that have called New Jersey home over the years, but what is the top song ever about New Jersey? When you think about it, there aren’t a lot of great ones to choose from. New Jersey is a place that has produced...
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States
By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
How should NJ spend its weed money? – State wants your feedback
Among the many questions we get asked by New Jersey 101.5 listeners is: Where does the weed money go now that cannabis is legal and taxed in New Jersey?. You're going to have a chance to help decide the answer. New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) will take public input...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0