Athens, GA

No tailgating allowed at So-Fi Stadium before Georgia vs. TCU national championship game

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES — If you are making the cross-country trip to Los Angeles to catch the Georgia Bulldogs play TCU in the national championship, you may have to alter your pre-game plans.

SoFi Stadium, the game’s host, will not permit tailgating in its parking lot before the game, according to the College Football Playoff website.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp voiced his displeasure with the fact that fans won’t be able to enjoy the joys of tailgating outside the stadium before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

“While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship , we’ll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it’s at the state Capitol!!”

Typically, SoFi Stadium allows tailgating before Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers games, so this doesn’t appear to be a decision from the stadium. However, the Super Bowl didn’t allow tailgating either for 2021 Rams vs Bengals.

The official CFP website also mentioned that RVs will not be allowed to park at the SoFi Stadium parking lot.

As far as parking goes, expect to spend anywhere from $50 to $200 to be within a half mile of the stadium.

bilkane
4d ago

Well wokemister left coastie the tail gating will be outside your authority and in every parking lot and driveway in the area and you missed out! Hahahaha, enjoy!

