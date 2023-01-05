ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
It’s Time To Apply For Your 2023 Michigan Turkey Hunting Permit

Michigan turkey hunting is fantastic and if you want to be a part of the fun you only have a month to apply for your turkey hunting permit for 2023. Turkeys were not always this abundant in the state of Michigan. It has actually taken several years of stocking birds from other states into Michigan and now birds are thriving in both the Lower and Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over

Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
MICHIGAN STATE
