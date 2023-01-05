Hassan Chokr, accused of threatening preschoolers and parents at Oakland County synagogue, ordered to trial

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an employee while stealing from a Family Dollar store. According to police, the two suspects got in line at the store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft around 12:50 p.m. Friday. They acted like they were about to pay then tried to walk out, police said.

