Hassan Chokr, accused of threatening preschoolers and parents at Oakland County synagogue, ordered to trial

fox2detroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
fox2detroit.com
Hamtramck considers allowing at-home religious animal sacrifices
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Hamtramck City Council is weighing an animal ordinance revision that would allow at-home animal sacrifices for religious purposes. Slaughtering an animal is often practiced by members of Islam when celebrating Eid al-Adha. The meat is typically eaten after the ritual. Right now, it is...
Detroit Man Sentenced to More than 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted...
fox2detroit.com
Ghost gun found in stolen car out of Eastpointe after teen driver fled police
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen driver seen speeding late Monday night was later arrested and found in possession of a firearm without a serial number. The gun was found during a search of the vehicle after the teen crashed in Mount Clemens. Michigan State Police troopers were...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old at Hawthorn Suites in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2022. Police said the victim was shot in the chest at the hotel at 5777 Southfield Fwy. around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
fox2detroit.com
Flint mayor sued for $10 million by former fire chief who says he was fired for not lying
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Raymond Barton — the former Flint fire chief — was fired when he says, he refused to lie for Mayor Sheldon Neely. "Mr. Barton is a well-respected member of our community," said his attorney Arnold Reed. "He has been a member of this community pretty much since the second grade. He is loved, he is very well respected, he has given his life to public service."
fox2detroit.com
Drag racing suspects tracked down by state police, found hiding in dumpster
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan State Police jumped into action 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in a chase that took place from Wayne County across the Washtenaw County border. Newly released helicopter footage showed the arrest. It started with a call reporting about 40-plus cars drag racing on Woodward near Davison...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects wanted after threatening employees with gun while stealing from Detroit Family Dollar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an employee while stealing from a Family Dollar store. According to police, the two suspects got in line at the store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft around 12:50 p.m. Friday. They acted like they were about to pay then tried to walk out, police said.
After killing, dismembering father, Flint man will serve at least 15 years in prison
FLINT, MI – A Flint man will serve at least 15 years in prison after killing his father, dismembering the body, and disposing of it in a dumpster following a confrontation over alleged sexual abuse. Judge Celeste D. Bell on Monday, Jan. 9, sentenced Aron Scott Reeves II to...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
PPO granted against new Chair of Livingston County GOP
A Personal Protection Order (PPO) has been issued against the newly elected head of the Livingston County Republican Party by a Brighton woman who says she has been harassed and her family threatened. Jennifer Smith was elected as Chair of the Livingston County GOP in December. Smith, who headed up...
fox2detroit.com
Richmond school threats, lack of staffing leave parents on edge
Richmond school district parents sound off over threats, teachers leaving. Two separate threats in one week has Richmond school district parents feeling uneasy. The first school threat was deemed credible and resulted in school being closed for a week, reopening Monday. A second threat was not deemed credible and school remained open.
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
fox2detroit.com
Artist tries to turn childhood home into community center, fights Land Bank attempt to take house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a difficult childhood on Detroit's east side, a local artist is teaching and mentoring and helping in his neighborhood - but now, he needs a little help himself. He wants to transform his childhood home into a community center but he's running into some road blocks.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County asks all K-12 students to mask up for first two weeks of school
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - With concerns over COVID-19, the flu, and RSV circulating in schools, the Wayne County Public Health Division is recommending students mask up for the first two weeks back in school to protect against further infection. The health department said students should mask up as...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
fox2detroit.com
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley to remain in Oakland County Jail, next hearing on sentencing delayed
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court Thursday for his monthly jail hearing where he was ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail. The brief hearing lasted less than five minutes and Crumbley was not present via Zoom. Because of his age,...
