Bertie County, NC

Bertie County launches Community Camera Program

By Brandon Tester
 5 days ago

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) –Bertie County residents now have the option of registering their private video surveillance systems with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

When a camera is registered, law enforcement officials can make contact with the person or business that owns the camera and arrange to view and/or obtain a copy of video footage if needed for a criminal investigation. The program does not give law enforcement direct access to cameras at any time.

Officials said the program allows officers to quickly identify surveillance cameras in the vicinity of a criminal incident, and develop leads or gather evidence in their investigations.

There is no cost for county residents and businesses to participate in the program. There is an application form for the program. Participants can withdraw from the program at any time.

To sign up for this program or to learn more, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

