TechCrunch
Vista Equity Partners to acquire insurance software company Duck Creek for $2.6B
Boston-based Duck Creek, a SaaS-based software provider for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector, went public back in 2020, initially hitting a market cap of around $5 billion. After peaking at around $7 billion in early 2021, Duck Creek’s fortunes have fallen somewhat, with its valuation plummeting to below $2 billion over the past year, with a closing price of around $13 per share as of Friday.
ffnews.com
Halton Borough Council Joins Early Payment Platform Saltare, to Expand Payment Options for Suppliers
Halton Borough Council in North West England has become the first local authority in the UK to adopt a new fintech platform that will allow them to further support their supply chain by paying suppliers early. They will deliver notifications of invoice approvals providing clarity and certainty over payments combined with the option of offering suppliers the choice to get paid sooner.
crowdfundinsider.com
FLEETCOR Completes Cross-Border Payments Acquisition
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a global business payments company, completed the acquisition of Global Reach Group, a UK-based cross-border payments provider. With the acquisition, FLEETCOR “increases its cross-border payments scale and strengthens its position as a leading non-bank B2B global cross-border payments provider.”. Global Reach Group “facilitates international...
ffnews.com
Consola.finance Launches Automated Finance & Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Consola.finance, announced today the launch of its anticipated end-to-end finance and accounting platform specifically designed for web3 firms. Following the successful pre-seed round September in 2022, closing €1.1 million in funding, the B2B SaaS platform offers an innovative solution for bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting for all blockchain transactional activity.
Banks Start 2023 Giving Retailers and Consumers New BNPL Options
As they navigate a period of economic uncertainty, Americans are increasingly turning to buy now, pay later (BNPL) tools. An emergent suite of next-generation, flexible financing solutions are helping consumers weather rising inflation and meet financial goals within an ever-changing, rarely positive, macroeconomic environment. PYMNTS’ research shows that 52% of...
See the 13-slide pitch deck wellness startup Blume used to raise $1.8 million in 5 weeks
Karen Danudjaja said she was nervous to fundraise at first, but by not overselling her business, she doubled her initial goal and raised $1.8 million.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Property management startup Doorstead raises $21.5M Series B
We’ve made it to Friday! If you are looking for a good podcast episode, I highly recommend today’s Equity where Natasha M, Mary Ann and Becca talk about CES, NYE, SBF and FTX — oh my! Also, shout-out to you Daily Crunchers out there for reading yesterday’s newsletter and helping it be one of today’s top-read stories. It warms my heart, and I hope today’s news is equally enthralling. Without further adieu… — Christine.
Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel
Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
financefeeds.com
FMLS 2022: Finalto’s Paul Groves on providing NDFs, ETFs, other in-demand assets
As part of our coverage for the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, we spoke to Finalto’s Head of European Sales, Paul Groves, to find out how brokers can position themselves to tap into the new market landscape. Paul has been with Finalto since 2010, tasked with running the sales...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
ffnews.com
Crypto tax automation platform Cryptiony raises €500k pre-seed funding to expand in the UK
Cryptiony, a crypto tax automation platform for individuals, traders and tax professionals, has closed a €500k pre-seed financing round led by ff Venture Capital of New York with participation by Pointer.Capital and Marcin Wenus, a web3-focused angel. Bootstrapped until now, the new pre-seed funding will enable Cryptiony to launch into the UK – the largest crypto market in Europe – with a subscription model that gives it a strong price advantage over competitors. Cryptiony is also expanding its development team to introduce new features, and new exchange and blockchain integrations. The startup has already achieved leadership in Poland, with a tenfold increase in subscriber numbers in 2022. It is aiming for European leadership by the end of 2025.
NEWSBTC
Metropoly is Taking Real Estate Innovation to the New Web3.0 Era through Blockchain and NFT
The meteoric METRO presale is the latest talk of the crypto town. METRO serves as the utility token of Metropoly, the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. Metrolopoly’s ambitious vision to revamp the real estate market has resonated with the audience, if the growing traffic to the presale and the community is any sign.
ffnews.com
40Seas, a New Fintech Platform Designed to Modernize Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding of $111 Million from ZIM and Team8
40Seas, an innovative fintech platform for cross-border trade financing, has raised $111 million to deliver a much more efficient and cost-effective financing framework for SMEs involved in global commerce. The company’s $11 million seed funding round, led by Team8 with participation from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), is complemented by a $100 million credit facility for exporters and importers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Indian Lending Fintech KreditBee Finalizes Second Tranche of $200M Round
Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech lending platform KreditBee has reportedly extended its Series D funding round with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Advent International. The Advent funding has now topped up the first tranche of the Series D investment round, which also netted $100 million and included contributions from Japan’s...
ffnews.com
Insurtech Startup Spott Introduces Suspension Coverage for Ecommerce Businesses
Spott, the company fortifying eCommerce businesses with data-powered insurance, today announced the launch of its eCommerce marketplace suspension coverage. The new innovative offering allows eCommerce sellers to protect their online storefronts with a frictionless, one-click coverage solution that helps prevent account suspensions from impacting a business’s bottom line. 61%...
ffnews.com
Synechron Completes Integration of Payments Services and Solutions Provider Attrav
Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, announces that it has now fully integrated its subsidiary, Attra, a payments technology services and solutions provider headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, into the larger Synechron brand. Attra, which Synechron acquired in December 2020, is now Synechron Payments and serves as Synechron’s most recent business domain.
TechCrunch
Fidelity makes first acquisition in 7 years, snapping up fintech Shoobx
Jason Furtado and Stephan Richter founded Boston-based Shoobx in 2013, according to Crunchbase. The pair went on to raise a known $10 million in funding for the company with investors such as Austin-based Scout Ventures and Steve Papa. Atlas Ventures is also a backer, according to the Wall Street Journal. All 40 of Shoobx’s employees will join Fidelity.
ffnews.com
Intergiro Announces Free Business Banking Services for Merchants to Fight Inflation
Intergiro, a Swedish business account provider and payment processor, has announced that it will offer free banking services to merchants who open a merchant business account with the company. This move comes in response to rising inflation rates and uncertain market conditions, which places pressure on businesses to reduce costs. By providing free business banking services, Intergiro will help merchants save money and better navigate these challenging economic times.
This Non-Traditional Financing Solution Lends Money to People Rejected By Banks
Want to buy an investment property, but don't qualify for a traditional loan? When banks say no, this lender says yes.
astaga.com
Polygon (MATIC/USD) jumps 3% on Mastercard partnership. Is it now bullish?
Polygon’s MATIC rose greater than 3% after its partnership with Mastercard for Web3. The community had a spread of Web3 partnerships in 2022. MATIC nonetheless lacks ample upside and is susceptible at $0.77. Polygon (MATIC/USD), a Layer-2 scaling answer on Ethereum, is exhibiting little indicators of stopping in 2023....
