Cryptiony, a crypto tax automation platform for individuals, traders and tax professionals, has closed a €500k pre-seed financing round led by ff Venture Capital of New York with participation by Pointer.Capital and Marcin Wenus, a web3-focused angel. Bootstrapped until now, the new pre-seed funding will enable Cryptiony to launch into the UK – the largest crypto market in Europe – with a subscription model that gives it a strong price advantage over competitors. Cryptiony is also expanding its development team to introduce new features, and new exchange and blockchain integrations. The startup has already achieved leadership in Poland, with a tenfold increase in subscriber numbers in 2022. It is aiming for European leadership by the end of 2025.

14 HOURS AGO