Infront Extends Clarity AI Partnership in Response to Pivotal Demand for ESG Insights
Infront, the European market leader in financial market data solutions, is extending its partnership with Clarity AI, a technology platform leveraging machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights that empower investors to measure the impact of their portfolios. In the renewed partnership, Infront will onboard the full suite of Clarity AI’s ESG data, increasing the data granularity it can offer its clients on one of the most pressing issues for both investment managers and their clients.
Halton Borough Council Joins Early Payment Platform Saltare, to Expand Payment Options for Suppliers
Halton Borough Council in North West England has become the first local authority in the UK to adopt a new fintech platform that will allow them to further support their supply chain by paying suppliers early. They will deliver notifications of invoice approvals providing clarity and certainty over payments combined with the option of offering suppliers the choice to get paid sooner.
Paul Ratcliffe Returns to Bibby to Navigate Marine Finance Business
International SME financier, Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed Paul Ratcliffe as Managing Director for its new Marine Finance business set to launch this year. With 40 years’ experience in the maritime and asset finance sectors, Paul began his career at BFS’s parent company, Bibby Line Group (Bibby), in 1980 when he joined his first ship, MV Dorsetshire.
Accenture to Acquire SKS Group, Strengthening its SAP® and Regulatory Capabilities for Banking Clients
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire SKS Group, a consulting firm that helps banks across Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their technology infrastructure and address regulatory requirements using SAP S/4HANA® solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s technology, consulting and regulatory services...
Synechron Completes Integration of Payments Services and Solutions Provider Attrav
Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, announces that it has now fully integrated its subsidiary, Attra, a payments technology services and solutions provider headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, into the larger Synechron brand. Attra, which Synechron acquired in December 2020, is now Synechron Payments and serves as Synechron’s most recent business domain.
Insurtech Startup Spott Introduces Suspension Coverage for Ecommerce Businesses
Spott, the company fortifying eCommerce businesses with data-powered insurance, today announced the launch of its eCommerce marketplace suspension coverage. The new innovative offering allows eCommerce sellers to protect their online storefronts with a frictionless, one-click coverage solution that helps prevent account suspensions from impacting a business’s bottom line. 61%...
Deko Partners With Stormforce Gaming to Offer 0% Instalment Plans for Its Customers
Retail finance provider Deko announces a new partnership with Stormforce Gaming – a leading retailer of PC gaming hardware and accessories. The collaboration will allow Stormforce customers to easily access finance for their favourite gaming products through Newpay’s digital credit account. Stormforce Gaming has years of experience in...
BidX Markets Grows Global Team with New APAC Head Harry Fry
BidX Markets, the globally regulated multi-asset liquidity and trading technology provider has today announced it is continuing to expand its international team with the addition of Harry Fry who will be overseeing and growing the firm’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. The B2B trading technology firm which provides some of the...
Fintech Startup CLOWD9 Partners With Netcetera to Help Combat Global Payments Fraud
CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native and decentralized payments processing platform has partnered with Netcetera, a global software company for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, as its payment security provider. CLOWD9 will use its 3-D secure issuer service for transaction authentication and Access Control Server (ACS). Netcetera operate...
APEXX Global Appoints Head of Relationship Management
APEXX Global, (“APEXX”), the multi-award-winning global payments platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Garratt to Head of Relationship Management. Louise’s appointment will help to drive growth as APEXX continues to gain market share, bringing more efficient and cost-effective payments solutions to merchants. Founded in...
SEON Prepares For Busy 2023 With New Key Hires
Fraud prevention company, SEON, has announced the new hires of Ben Ortman as its new Global VP of Sales and Andrew McAllister as its new VP of Customer Success. The new additions reaffirm the company’s commitment to continued growth in 2023. Following another year of sustained success, the world’s...
UK Fintech Body, Innovate Finance Reveals the 2022 Global Fintech Investment Trends
New data by Innovate Finance, the industry body representing the FinTech community in the UK, reveals the global FinTech investment trends in 2022. The total capital invested into FinTech globally reached $92 billion in 2022, a decrease of 30% compared to 2021, when total investment amounted to $130 billion. The capital invested in FinTech in 2022 was spread across 5,263 deals – compared to 6,146 deals in 2021.
Consola.finance Launches Automated Finance & Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Consola.finance, announced today the launch of its anticipated end-to-end finance and accounting platform specifically designed for web3 firms. Following the successful pre-seed round September in 2022, closing €1.1 million in funding, the B2B SaaS platform offers an innovative solution for bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting for all blockchain transactional activity.
Cover Genius & HomeToGo Provide Embedded Protection for Short-Term Rentals
Cover Genius, the leading insurtech for embedded protection, today announced it is partnering with HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, to simplify the short-term rental experience with comprehensive embedded protection. The partnership between HomeToGo and Cover Genius coincides with the winter high season to...
The Nottingham Appoints Anthony Murphy as Chief Financial Officer
The Nottingham Building Society has today announced Anthony Murphy as its new Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO’), subject to regulatory approval. Anthony is set to join the Society in March 2023 to lead the Finance team and continue the Society’s strong financial performance and drive strategic growth. Anthony...
UK insurtech Superscript scoops £45m in Series B to transform SME insurance
UK-based insurtech Superscript, a digital-first insurance provider to small businesses and high-growth tech companies, has completed a £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The round was led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford. Other...
Twenty7tec announces second acquisition of 2023
Leading fintech firm Twenty7tec has today announced that it has acquired the remaining shares of digital & AI innovators Meet Parker for an undisclosed sum. The award-winning digital engagement tool, Meet Parker, is best known for helping companies convert more leads, cross-sell additional policies, and retain more clients through the power of AI. With offices in the UK and the Far East, the company has built a range of sophisticated, customer-facing solutions that utilise artificial intelligence to engage with customers, triaging questions before ultimately passing the customer onto a qualified adviser, allowing a near-seamless transition from marketing and communication to real-person advice.
40Seas, a New Fintech Platform Designed to Modernize Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding of $111 Million from ZIM and Team8
40Seas, an innovative fintech platform for cross-border trade financing, has raised $111 million to deliver a much more efficient and cost-effective financing framework for SMEs involved in global commerce. The company’s $11 million seed funding round, led by Team8 with participation from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), is complemented by a $100 million credit facility for exporters and importers.
Insurtech Startup Propeller Bonds Raises $6.4M in Seed Funding
Philly-based insurtech, Propeller, Inc., has announced that it has raised $6.4M in seed funding led by a consortium of industry partners. This round of funding will enable the company to accelerate growth and further its mission of transforming the surety industry. The company will use the funds to invest in people, finish its development roadmap, expand its product base, and drastically increase marketing and sales efforts to add agents to the Propeller ecosystem.
BNP Paribas joins AccessFintech Series C funding round
BNP Paribas announces a strategic investment in AccessFintech, a leading fintech company evolving the capital markets’ operating model through data and workflow collaboration. The investment is being made by BNP Paribas’s Securities Services unit, the bank’s post-trade arm. It will enable BNP Paribas to provide its Corporate and Institutional...
