Leading fintech firm Twenty7tec has today announced that it has acquired the remaining shares of digital & AI innovators Meet Parker for an undisclosed sum. The award-winning digital engagement tool, Meet Parker, is best known for helping companies convert more leads, cross-sell additional policies, and retain more clients through the power of AI. With offices in the UK and the Far East, the company has built a range of sophisticated, customer-facing solutions that utilise artificial intelligence to engage with customers, triaging questions before ultimately passing the customer onto a qualified adviser, allowing a near-seamless transition from marketing and communication to real-person advice.

2 DAYS AGO