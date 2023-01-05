Read full article on original website
Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
Demolition of Western United Life Building highlights 2023 Midland Development outlook
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building in Downtown Midland is set to be demolished at some point early this year. The Midland Development Corporation, or MDC, says they do not have a specific date in mind yet, but the building should be torn down before March. They...
15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX
Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?
Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Midland businesses react to the water boil notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
City of Odessa names interim fire chief
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted. He praised the...
BASIN BITES: Cowboy Prime opens as Midland’s first fine-dining steakhouse
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a true culinary experience, head out to Cowboy Prime. “We’re a meat-centric restaurant focused on bringing the best of Texas to Midland,” said Antonio Votta, Regional Culinary Director of Felipe Armenta Restaurants. The restaurant is located in Ally Village in the same spot where Butter used to […]
MC President set to retire after 15 years
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This morning, Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas announced that he will retire in August as the College’s fourth president. Dr. Thomas began serving as MC’s fourth president on August 15, 2008. During his tenure, he led the college in several new milestones including Early College High School at Midland College, the MC/MISD […]
Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
Water, food distribution sites to open in Midland at 2
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The City of Midland, in partnership with volunteers and the West Texas Food Bank, will open several sites across the city at 2:00 p.m. today to distribute bottled water amid a city-wide boil water notice. Because the water issues caused Midland ISD to shut down for the day as well, two sites will […]
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
City of Midland boil water update
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Since Thursday afternoon Midland has been under a boil water notice. According to a press release, the water main repair is nearing completion and treatment at the water plant meets standard needs. On Friday, city staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the...
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a ruptured line
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a ruptured line between County Road 1050 and County Road 1040 Saturday evening. Officials say all is safe at this time and the air is clear of any dangerous fumes. CBS7 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.
Local business gives away water to Midlanders in need
MIDLAND, Texas — Big Horn Supply is doing their part to help out during the boil water notice in Midland. The local business, which is a construction supply company in Midland, normally sells pallets of water in its story off I-20. However, on Thursday the owners decided to give...
MPD searching for theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, on December 24, the man and woman pictured below stole an employee’s cell phone at the Mainstay Suites hotel located at 2500 S Lamesa. The pair then allegedly transferred […]
CBS7 First Alert Weather Forecast for Tuesday 1/10/23
Odessa City Council fires city attorney and city manager (again) in special meeting. Odessans and councilmembers spoke passionately at the meeting. The closure comes s Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is undergoing bankruptcy restructuring.
