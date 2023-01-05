ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer of Manteo, January 8

Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer, 88, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. A native of Manns Harbor, he was born September 8, 1934, to the late Millicent Midgett Sawyer and Forrest Monroe Sawyer. Poochie retired from Dominion Power (VEPCO). He was an avid outdoorsman...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Judith H. Wilson of Elizabeth City, January 9

Judith Faye Hopkins Wilson, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born In Elizabeth City on August 6, 1951 to the late Tilton James Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins, she was the wife of Wayne Wilson. In addition to her husband,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dillon Daniel Hunt celebration of life

Dillon Daniel Hunt, also known as “D” or “Pickle” was tragically taken from us in Minnesota on August 5, 2022. Dillon was born in Minnesota and moved to North Carolina in 2004. Dillon graduated from Currituck County High school and continued his education at COA in...
BARCO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear

Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt celebration of life

Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt, also known as “Nan” or “Panda” as she was lovingly nick-named was born February 27, 1990 in Minnesota. She moved to North Carolina in 2004 where she was tragically taken from us January 19, 2022. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather Gary and sadly, Amanda’s brother, Dillon recently joined her in eternity as well.
BARCO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Shawn Ray Boyd of Kill Devil Hills, January 5

Shawn Ray Boyd, 50, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Suffolk, VA on January 18, 1972, he was the son of Carol Ann Burkett Wentzel and Dalton Ray Boyd, Jr. and stepmother, Debora Boyd. In addition to his parents,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo Board paves way for new Dare Youth Center

Approval follows spirited debate over new facility’s roof. At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Manteo Board of Commissioners approved, with a condition, the special use permit for the $1.7 million, 4,800 sq ft. Dare County Youth Center facility to be built at 101 N. Highway 64-264 between Agona and Fernando Streets in Manteo.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Simba & Scatt, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week

Outer Banks SPCA Pets of the Week are double the fun, a pair of sibling kittens Simba & Scatt. They are brothers who love attention and love to play. Watch this video to learn more about Simba & Scatt. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Project Glam Girls is getting ready for Prom Goers, seeking donations

We are currently seeking donations of prom attire, financial donations (Check should be made out to Manteo Faith Baptist Church), and gift certificates. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:. Currituck Library, Barco. Atlantic Realty, Kitty Hawk. Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, Kill Devil Hills. Outer Banks Association...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, January 12

PLEASE NOTE We are still using the same procedures. When you drive up to the check in do not get out of your vehicle to register. A volunteer will approach you and take your information. Volunteers will then load everything into your vehicle. Please leave sufficient room in your vehicle for us to loads.
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy