Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer of Manteo, January 8
Stanford Littleton “Poochie” Sawyer, 88, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. A native of Manns Harbor, he was born September 8, 1934, to the late Millicent Midgett Sawyer and Forrest Monroe Sawyer. Poochie retired from Dominion Power (VEPCO). He was an avid outdoorsman...
Judith H. Wilson of Elizabeth City, January 9
Judith Faye Hopkins Wilson, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born In Elizabeth City on August 6, 1951 to the late Tilton James Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins, she was the wife of Wayne Wilson. In addition to her husband,...
Dillon Daniel Hunt celebration of life
Dillon Daniel Hunt, also known as “D” or “Pickle” was tragically taken from us in Minnesota on August 5, 2022. Dillon was born in Minnesota and moved to North Carolina in 2004. Dillon graduated from Currituck County High school and continued his education at COA in...
Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear
Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt celebration of life
Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt, also known as “Nan” or “Panda” as she was lovingly nick-named was born February 27, 1990 in Minnesota. She moved to North Carolina in 2004 where she was tragically taken from us January 19, 2022. Amanda was predeceased by her grandfather Gary and sadly, Amanda’s brother, Dillon recently joined her in eternity as well.
Shawn Ray Boyd of Kill Devil Hills, January 5
Shawn Ray Boyd, 50, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Suffolk, VA on January 18, 1972, he was the son of Carol Ann Burkett Wentzel and Dalton Ray Boyd, Jr. and stepmother, Debora Boyd. In addition to his parents,...
Dare County announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Schedule Changes and Closures
All Dare County offices and facilities—including the Dare County C&D Landfill, Buxton Transfer Station and Manteo Recycle Yard—will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. These sites will reopen on Tuesday, January, 17, 2023. Dare County Public Works—which provides trash...
Manteo Board paves way for new Dare Youth Center
Approval follows spirited debate over new facility’s roof. At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Manteo Board of Commissioners approved, with a condition, the special use permit for the $1.7 million, 4,800 sq ft. Dare County Youth Center facility to be built at 101 N. Highway 64-264 between Agona and Fernando Streets in Manteo.
Dare Sheriff’s Office issues statement on missing man found dead in Manteo, says foul play not indicated
On the night of Jan. 7, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office released this statement about the discovery of the body of 19-year-old DeVuan Bland in Manteo on Jan. 5. On December 14th, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., a vehicle was found unoccupied on the Washington Baum Bridge in Dare County, NC just before the hump, westbound.
Meet Simba & Scatt, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week
Outer Banks SPCA Pets of the Week are double the fun, a pair of sibling kittens Simba & Scatt. They are brothers who love attention and love to play. Watch this video to learn more about Simba & Scatt. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and...
Storytime, Hooked on Books and more return to all three Dare County Libraries
Storytime, Hooked on Books and more return this coming Monday, January 9th, at all three Dare County Library locations. Check out the Library Calendar on our website or contact your local library location for more details. Note: Geocache & Reading to a Therapy Dog will return later this month. Kill...
Project Glam Girls is getting ready for Prom Goers, seeking donations
We are currently seeking donations of prom attire, financial donations (Check should be made out to Manteo Faith Baptist Church), and gift certificates. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:. Currituck Library, Barco. Atlantic Realty, Kitty Hawk. Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, Kill Devil Hills. Outer Banks Association...
Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, January 12
PLEASE NOTE We are still using the same procedures. When you drive up to the check in do not get out of your vehicle to register. A volunteer will approach you and take your information. Volunteers will then load everything into your vehicle. Please leave sufficient room in your vehicle for us to loads.
