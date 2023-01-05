ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Gov. Murphy lauds Ukrainians, touts his successes during State of the State

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy gave his State of the State Address in person on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.The Democrat sounded as if he were in the White House rather than the State House, honoring members of Ukraine's consul general and the country's defense forces."For more than 10-plus months, the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people fighting back against Russia's aggression has been nothing short of inspiring," Murphy said.The governor then touted his successes, including signing gun laws that he says make New Jersey safer, raising the minimum wage, creating new jobs, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
WASHINGTON, DC

