TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy gave his State of the State Address in person on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.The Democrat sounded as if he were in the White House rather than the State House, honoring members of Ukraine's consul general and the country's defense forces."For more than 10-plus months, the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people fighting back against Russia's aggression has been nothing short of inspiring," Murphy said.The governor then touted his successes, including signing gun laws that he says make New Jersey safer, raising the minimum wage, creating new jobs, and...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO