ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Freight train, car collide near 76th and Good Hope in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police investigated on Monday, Jan. 9, an incident involving a freight train and a car near 76th and Good Hope Road. Police said around 10 a.m., a vehicle failed to stop at a railroad crossing and collided with a train. A FOX6 News camera captured the aftermath...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

3 injured in early Sunday morning crash in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — At least three people are in critical condition following a two-car rollover crash on Milwaukee's south side. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday near 76th Street and Oklahoma Avenue in West Allis. The Milwaukee Fire Department said they had to extract at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee. The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rollover crash on I-43 near Hale Interchange

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street on Saturday night, Jan. 7. Officials said the vehicle was occupied by one adult and five children, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police say the woman attempted to pass another vehicle at high speed when she lost control of the car and crashed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the same car were four passengers, including two children. The 12-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were treated at the scene for injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan, near the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. - A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8. Sheriff's officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The fire happened along Highway 53 in Barron...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy