FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Freight train, car collide near 76th and Good Hope in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police investigated on Monday, Jan. 9, an incident involving a freight train and a car near 76th and Good Hope Road. Police said around 10 a.m., a vehicle failed to stop at a railroad crossing and collided with a train. A FOX6 News camera captured the aftermath...
School bus v. cement truck crash in Grafton
A school bus and a cement truck collided near Port Washington and Pioneer roads in Ozaukee County Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
WISN
3 injured in early Sunday morning crash in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — At least three people are in critical condition following a two-car rollover crash on Milwaukee's south side. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday near 76th Street and Oklahoma Avenue in West Allis. The Milwaukee Fire Department said they had to extract at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac pursuit; Milwaukee stolen vehicle involved, 100 mph speeds
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody Monday, Jan. 9 following a police pursuit in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was reported stolen from Milwaukee. A 15-year-old girl, entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee, was located in the vehicle. The pursuit began around 12:18 a.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee. The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.
CBS 58
Police investigate single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street. Police say the vehicle was occupied by one adult and five minors. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rollover crash on I-43 near Hale Interchange
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street on Saturday night, Jan. 7. Officials said the vehicle was occupied by one adult and five children, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
Milwaukee hit and run victim succumbs to injuries 2 weeks after incident
Dana Williams passed away over the weekend from injuries she sustained after being hit by car near Sherman and Fond du Lac just before Christmas.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
John’s Disposal fire in Whitewater; damage in the millions
Firefighters responded to a fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater late Sunday, Jan. 8. The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. – and officials say damage could be in the millions.
WISN
Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
WISN
Police say the woman attempted to pass another vehicle at high speed when she lost control of the car and crashed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the same car were four passengers, including two children. The 12-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were treated at the scene for injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan, near the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. - A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8. Sheriff's officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The fire happened along Highway 53 in Barron...
WISN
Exclusive: Milwaukee family rejects police account of man's death and officer shot
MILWAUKEE — The family of 43-year-old DeShaunte Adams is demanding justice and accountability following the death of the father of four in August following gunfire with officers. "When they went to turn him over, the gun went off and shot the police, lies," Sharon Webb told WISN 12 News...
