OKC Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day. According to newly filed court documents J’Coal Glover, 30, was arrested Saturday night at an Oklahoma City gas station. Arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, records indicate Glover did not pull the trigger. The cry of police and ambulance sirens marked the start of 2023 in Oklahoma City's Midtown district.
News On 6
2 Arrested In Norman After Brief Pursuit
Authorities have arrested two suspects who led police on a brief chase down southbound I-35 from Oklahoma City to Norman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two suspects led police on a chase before exiting their vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area near West Robinson Street and 36th Avenue Northwest in Norman.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
Vicious dog attack on group of teens in NW Oklahoma City caught on camera
After a vicious dog attack on a group of teens in northwest Oklahoma City was caught on camera, neighbors told KFOR this is not the first time it’s happened and they are looking to stop it from happening again.
‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley
A family is searching for answers more than a month after their loved one was found dead in an alley near 31st and S. Western Avenue.
News On 6
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
News On 6
OUPD Officer Under Investigation For Use Of Force
A University of Oklahoma Police Officer is under investigation after a use of force arrest involving a fan during the game against Oklahoma State in Norman. OU Police said the man assaulted an officer while refusing to leave the aisle in the stands. A recently released video from the Gaylord...
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Residents escape early morning house fire in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire sparked at a home shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. The fire started in a bedroom, and officials said it was likely due to a malfunctioning heater fan.
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
