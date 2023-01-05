ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day. According to newly filed court documents J’Coal Glover, 30, was arrested Saturday night at an Oklahoma City gas station. Arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, records indicate Glover did not pull the trigger. The cry of police and ambulance sirens marked the start of 2023 in Oklahoma City's Midtown district.
2 Arrested In Norman After Brief Pursuit

Authorities have arrested two suspects who led police on a brief chase down southbound I-35 from Oklahoma City to Norman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two suspects led police on a chase before exiting their vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area near West Robinson Street and 36th Avenue Northwest in Norman.
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
OUPD Officer Under Investigation For Use Of Force

A University of Oklahoma Police Officer is under investigation after a use of force arrest involving a fan during the game against Oklahoma State in Norman. OU Police said the man assaulted an officer while refusing to leave the aisle in the stands. A recently released video from the Gaylord...
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Residents escape early morning house fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire sparked at a home shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. The fire started in a bedroom, and officials said it was likely due to a malfunctioning heater fan.
