ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee firefighters discover body in burned home

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Firefighters in Milwaukee have discovered a body in a burned home.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from the building, the Journal Sentinel reported. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the building but found nothing, although Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said “extreme hoarder conditions” in the home hampered searchers.

“We do not make that statement lightly,” Lipski said.

Another check of the building on Wednesday revealed the body of a 70-year-old man. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy