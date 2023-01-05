Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
Hurry in! Award winning gelato group opens 5th location in NJ
Morristown is abuzz with the news of Guerriero Gelato opening a new location in their town on Jan. 13. And it’s no wonder. The place is an absolute sensation. They are an award-winning, handmade, family-owned ice cream and gelato shop that has been serving guests creative and modern flavors using age-old techniques.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Where to find the best onion rings in New Jersey
Onion rings are my go-to side dish if I'm breaking the normal routine of healthy eating. Everybody does fries, but I find them somewhat boring. I prefer my potatoes in a hash, baked or mashed. If I'm looking for a cheesesteak or a Reuben (one of the best in Jersey...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store
EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us. The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and...
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
This Is Where You Get The Best Italian Street Food In New Jersey
There is a cult developing and I suggest you join. You don’t have to do anything weird but you do have to admit that Italians just do everything better. Admit it, from cars to wine and fashion the Italians have it on lock. Add food into the conversation and it's game over.
The best steaks in Central Jersey: Where they are, what to order
There is no other meal for me than a steak dinner with all the trimmings. Baked potato, mushrooms, onions. I'd throw some broccoli rabe into the mix as well, but that's me. You could call it my "Happy Meal." Sing: "You deserve a steak today!" I like them medium rare,...
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners
So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
What really killed NJ’s malls — and it’s not too late to fix it (Opinion)
This holiday season really made me take a good look at our local malls. Because I had occasion to visit the two nearest to me, I’ve made this observation: they are trying to hang on to the same old formula when that old formula no longer works. The decline...
Dream of driving the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? You’re in luck
If you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer weiner, I can't help you there. But if you wish to be a "hotdogger," one of those people who drives around in the giant phallic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile all day promoting the brand, then I have news. This could be your lucky day.
The most expensive restaurant in New Jersey will ‘break the bank’
When eating out I'm perfectly fine grabbing a sub from Wawa. No hassle. In and out. But every once in a while you have to treat yourself and your partner or guests. Last month my girlfriend and I went to Morton's Steakhouse. We had heard rave reviews from everybody, so...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
Get ready for a better boardwalk at a New Jersey shore town near you
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is planning to help towns up and down the shore repair and upgrade their boardwalks. During his State of the State address on Tuesday, Murphy said local infrastructure is the backbone of communities in the Garden State — “and in many towns along our shore that backbone is literally, made of wood.”
2023’s Best Cities For Bagel Lovers – Philadelphia Ranks WHERE?!
Around here in the tri-state area, those delicious bread rounds are pretty much one of the major food groups. We all have our favorite spots to grab fresh bagels in all of its many delicious forms and varieties, for breakfast, lunch, brunch... maybe even grabbing a bagel sandwich for dinner sometimes!
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Winning $1M ticket sold in NJ: Mega Millions grows to over $1 billion
Tuesday night's Mega Millions $1.1 annuity jackpot will be the fifth largest ever offered by an American lottery. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five white ball numbers and the gold ball since Oct. 14. The cash value of the jackpot is $568.7 million. A...
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill
MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
