New Jersey State

Let’s build the ‘Next New Jersey,’ Murphy says in 2023 State of the State Address

After being battered for the last three years by Covid and economic troubles, what could the “Next New Jersey” look like?. That’s the question Gov. Phil Murphy focused on today in his 2023 State of the State Address, which highlighted the work his administration has done over the last five years and the work still left to go on affordability, economic development, and – importantly for small businesses across the state – liquor licenses.
Serena Perretti Benson, former federal and state judge, dies at 94

Serena Perretti Benson, an airplane pilot and scuba diver who served as a U.S. Magistrate and Superior Court Judge frequently assigned to high-profile criminal trials, died on December 26. She was 95. During her two decades as a state and federal judge, Perretti earned a reputation for giving harsh sentences...
Text of Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2023 State of the State

The text of Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address, as prepared for delivery:. Lieutenant Governor Oliver. Senate President Scutari. Assembly Speaker Coughlin. Majority Leaders Ruiz and Greenwald. Minority Leaders Oroho and DiMaio. Members of the 220th Legislature, and especially the bipartisan escort committee who led me into this chamber.
Opinion: Let’s Commit to More Investment in New Jersey’s Water Infrastructure

Access to clean water is essential, but not guaranteed. The network of pipes and systems that keep water running across New Jersey are in need of substantial upgrades. The good news is, in June of last year, Governor Phil Murphy signed a state budget that included a $300 million allocation of New Jersey’s share of the American Rescue Plan funds to water infrastructure.
Statements on Gov. Murphy’s State of the State Address

“I welcome the Governor’s continued focus on affordability and economic opportunity. We need to build upon the progress we have made in providing tax relief, affordable housing, job creation, debt reduction, credit upgrades and strategic investments that promote economic growth. “We have to maintain our emphasis on the needs...
New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz

New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
Crispi’s weekly podcast now on Salem

Mike Crispi has moved his podcast, “Mike Crispi Unafraid,” to the Salem Media Group, which focuses on Christian and conservative political talk news. Crispi sought the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 4th district in 2022, losing to 21-term Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-Manchester) by 21,115 votes, 57.8% to 36.9%.
Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
