Let’s build the ‘Next New Jersey,’ Murphy says in 2023 State of the State Address
After being battered for the last three years by Covid and economic troubles, what could the “Next New Jersey” look like?. That’s the question Gov. Phil Murphy focused on today in his 2023 State of the State Address, which highlighted the work his administration has done over the last five years and the work still left to go on affordability, economic development, and – importantly for small businesses across the state – liquor licenses.
Bill Kohm, fabled N.J. political insider and lobbyist from 1950s until the 1990s, dies at 92
William J. Kohm, a legendary and influential New Jersey lobbyist and former reporter who advised some of the most powerful Republicans in the state for five decades and served as Clerk of the New Jersey State Assembly in 1956 and 1957, died on December 31. He was 92. After serving...
Serena Perretti Benson, former federal and state judge, dies at 94
Serena Perretti Benson, an airplane pilot and scuba diver who served as a U.S. Magistrate and Superior Court Judge frequently assigned to high-profile criminal trials, died on December 26. She was 95. During her two decades as a state and federal judge, Perretti earned a reputation for giving harsh sentences...
Text of Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2023 State of the State
The text of Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address, as prepared for delivery:. Lieutenant Governor Oliver. Senate President Scutari. Assembly Speaker Coughlin. Majority Leaders Ruiz and Greenwald. Minority Leaders Oroho and DiMaio. Members of the 220th Legislature, and especially the bipartisan escort committee who led me into this chamber.
N.J. can’t enforce parts of new concealed carry law, federal judge says
A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from enforcing certain provisions of a sweeping concealed-carry law, less than a month after the law was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in the first place. United States District Court Judge Renée Marie Bumb, in an opinion released earlier today, found that...
Opinion: Let’s Commit to More Investment in New Jersey’s Water Infrastructure
Access to clean water is essential, but not guaranteed. The network of pipes and systems that keep water running across New Jersey are in need of substantial upgrades. The good news is, in June of last year, Governor Phil Murphy signed a state budget that included a $300 million allocation of New Jersey’s share of the American Rescue Plan funds to water infrastructure.
Statements on Gov. Murphy’s State of the State Address
“I welcome the Governor’s continued focus on affordability and economic opportunity. We need to build upon the progress we have made in providing tax relief, affordable housing, job creation, debt reduction, credit upgrades and strategic investments that promote economic growth. “We have to maintain our emphasis on the needs...
New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz
New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Will Begin Accepting Applications January 17
The New Jersey Division of Housing and Community Resources will start accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List next week. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 on from 9am January 17th to 5pm on February 3rd to submit a preliminary application to be...
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
Crispi’s weekly podcast now on Salem
Mike Crispi has moved his podcast, “Mike Crispi Unafraid,” to the Salem Media Group, which focuses on Christian and conservative political talk news. Crispi sought the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 4th district in 2022, losing to 21-term Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-Manchester) by 21,115 votes, 57.8% to 36.9%.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
Maryland State Police Trooper Leaked Information To Drug Dealer: Reports
A veteran Maryland State Police trooper is facing federal charges for allegedly selling drugs, according to reports. Federal officials announced that Cpl. Justin Riggs, a 10-year veteran of the department, was arrested over the weekend and faces multiple charges after he was caught in a sting operation allegedly tipping off a criminal in exchange for cash.
Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $1.1B
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Morris County. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in Ledgewood, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
