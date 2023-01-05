Read full article on original website
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership
Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
Ward Beecher Planetarium sound, lighting systems damaged in fire, no idea on reopening date
Ward Beecher Planetarium's lighting and sound system, as well as its dome have been damaged in a Monday afternoon fire. According to Planetarium Engineer and Producer, Curt Spivey, the Chronos Ball and video system are fine, but the sound and lighting system and dome have received damage. These damages stem...
Missing Austintown woman found
An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found.
Downtown 124 opens in Warren
There’s a new place in Downtown Warren to bend an elbow and meet with friends. After months of renovation and hiring, Downtown 124 Kitchen and Cocktails is open for business. Located at 124 N. Park Avenue, owners say they are offering wine, beers, unique cocktails, and a menu described...
EV Technology Training coming to Eastern Gateway Community College
Electric vehicle technology training is coming to the Mahoning Valley. Eastern Gateway Community College received $914,000 to fund the installation of equipment and technology needed to provide EV technology training. "The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle...
Years Ago | January 9th
Vindicator file photo / January 13, 1987 | Ice Sculptor Richard Alford showed students from Choffin Career Center how he mastered his craft 36 years ago as part of the Youngstown Area Arts Council’s Northeastern Ohio Ice Sculpture Extravaganza on Federal Plaza. January 9. 1998: More than 100 East...
A multi-million dollar investment in the Ohio Valley could bring in billions of dollars
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A multi-million dollar investment could lead to billions at the Weirton Frontier Crossings. Many are calling Form Energy’s announcement a catalyst for much more business in the Northern Panhandle. After a search of 500 sites in 16 states, Form Energy ultimately decided to set up shop in Weirton. With the West Virginia […]
Local bikeshare program gaining national attention, to present in webinar Tuesday
A local bikeshare program has gained national attention and will be featured in a webinar Tuesday afternoon via Zoom. YoGo Bikeshare out of Youngstown is slated to launch in the spring of 2023 and will bring e-bikes and a bikeshare program to the city. YoGo Bikeshare P.R. Consultant, Nakia Mills...
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
Hubbard student building beds for families in need
A student at Hubbard Middle School is volunteering to help families in need by building them beds. Seventh grader, Landon Lovey joins volunteers with Sleep In Heavenly Peace once a month traveling to the homes of people in need of beds and build them on site. Lovey is one of...
Warren family safe after Monday morning fire
The Warren Fire Department responded to a fire on the 800 block of Swallow Street Monday morning. Around 4:50 a.m., crews found flames coming from the second floor of the home. Everyone in the house made it safely outside. According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook "...
Niles osteopath faces 52 federal charges of health care fraud and drug law violations
An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago faces 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sutton’s Internal and Physical Medicine Clinic at 1250 Youngstown Warren Road was closed...
Police reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones
The Youngstown Police Department on Monday unveiled how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown hosted a press conference to announce the start of a new public safety initiative that will deter drivers from speeding in school zones.
Warren Township bridge to close January 18, 19 for maintenance
A Warren Township bridge is scheduled to close for maintenance next week. The Warren #1 Bridge on Layer Road will be closing between Hewitt Giffort Road and Kibbler Toot Road between Wednesday, January 18 and Thurday January 19. The bridge will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on...
Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment
Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
Red Cross helping families after three homes burn in New Castle
The Red Cross has been contacted to help several adults and children find shelter after fire raced through three homes in New Castle. Firefighters from New Castle and surrounding fire departments were called out early Monday to battle flames at three homes. The first alarm went out at around 6...
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar.
