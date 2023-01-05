ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership

Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Downtown 124 opens in Warren

There’s a new place in Downtown Warren to bend an elbow and meet with friends. After months of renovation and hiring, Downtown 124 Kitchen and Cocktails is open for business. Located at 124 N. Park Avenue, owners say they are offering wine, beers, unique cocktails, and a menu described...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

EV Technology Training coming to Eastern Gateway Community College

Electric vehicle technology training is coming to the Mahoning Valley. Eastern Gateway Community College received $914,000 to fund the installation of equipment and technology needed to provide EV technology training. "The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 9th

Vindicator file photo / January 13, 1987 | Ice Sculptor Richard Alford showed students from Choffin Career Center how he mastered his craft 36 years ago as part of the Youngstown Area Arts Council’s Northeastern Ohio Ice Sculpture Extravaganza on Federal Plaza. January 9. 1998: More than 100 East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Hubbard student building beds for families in need

A student at Hubbard Middle School is volunteering to help families in need by building them beds. Seventh grader, Landon Lovey joins volunteers with Sleep In Heavenly Peace once a month traveling to the homes of people in need of beds and build them on site. Lovey is one of...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren family safe after Monday morning fire

The Warren Fire Department responded to a fire on the 800 block of Swallow Street Monday morning. Around 4:50 a.m., crews found flames coming from the second floor of the home. Everyone in the house made it safely outside. According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook "...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones

The Youngstown Police Department on Monday unveiled how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown hosted a press conference to announce the start of a new public safety initiative that will deter drivers from speeding in school zones.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Township bridge to close January 18, 19 for maintenance

A Warren Township bridge is scheduled to close for maintenance next week. The Warren #1 Bridge on Layer Road will be closing between Hewitt Giffort Road and Kibbler Toot Road between Wednesday, January 18 and Thurday January 19. The bridge will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment

Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Red Cross helping families after three homes burn in New Castle

The Red Cross has been contacted to help several adults and children find shelter after fire raced through three homes in New Castle. Firefighters from New Castle and surrounding fire departments were called out early Monday to battle flames at three homes. The first alarm went out at around 6...
NEW CASTLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy