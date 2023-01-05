ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Injuries reported following 5-vehicle crash on N Chesapeake Expressway

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlDJP_0k4S66dW00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The North Chesapeake Expressway was temporarily closed following a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to the crash involving five vehicles at the expressway just before the interchange around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Details are still very limited, however, several motorists involved in the crash were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning the number of patients that were injured.

The expressway was briefly shut down for nearly an hour before opening up again around 7:45 a.m.

Analin
5d ago

It's a bad area right there, nobody looks before merging and add speed to that you have the making of a potentially deadly accident. Thankfully that didn't happen this time

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

