Evelyn (McDonald) Donnell, 103, of St. Louis County, formerly of Crystal City, died Jan. 6, 2023, at the Fountains of West County where she had spent her retirement years. Mrs. Donnell grew up in Cape Girardeau and went to school on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, from first grade through a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught at several Missouri schools, including Hillsboro High School, where she met her future husband while he was serving in the U.S. Army. They were married after World War II and settled in Crystal City, where they raised five sons.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO