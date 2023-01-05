Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.

4 DAYS AGO