Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
netflixjunkie.com
Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby
Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle
With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
Prince Harry comes under fire for placing Princess Charlotte in the middle of Meghan and Princess Kate wedding drama
Comments on a Newsweek story related to Prince Harry's book Spare indicate that public sentiment is against him because he brought his niece Princess Charlotte into the alleged wedding feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Kate. News outlets have differed on what actually took place but the gist of it is this. Some reports said Meghan caused Kate to cry during a wedding rehearsal and other sided with Markle who says her sister-in-law apologized and sent her flowers. Although the royal family is snot responding to the excerpts that are being released Harry might be deepening the rift and alienating himself from them.
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Claims Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Howled With Laughter’ When He Wore That Nazi Costume
From the two-part docuseries to the upcoming tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry has proved he’s not afraid to be brutally honest and throw some punches to tell his part of the story. In an excerpt of the book obtained by Page Six, the royal accuses his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton of one of the most serious allegations to date: encouraging him to wear his infamous 2005 Nazi costume. “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought,” he said, adding they were all brainstorming what to wear for an upcoming party with a “Native and Colonial” theme....
Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'
Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: I Changed My Mind! I Want to Reconcile With Prince Harry!
Last week, Charles III delivered his first Christmas address as king. It was a duty that had belonged to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for 70 years, and the whole world was watching as a new monarch took over this cherished holiday tradition. Much was made of the fact that...
Kate Middleton makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ reveals tense texts with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare" hit bookshelves globally on Tuesday. In the ghostwritten book, the Duke of Sussex opened up about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's alleged fallout.
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
According to The Guardian, Prince Harry wrote in his new book, "Spare," that Prince William physically attacked him at the cottage in 2019.
Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans
A book claims she was reportedly left “fearing for the future of their relationship.”
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: A Break Down of Their Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
Everything Prince Harry said about his relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton in his latest TV interviews
Speaking in an ITV interview to promote his memoir, Prince Harry said William once physically attacked him.
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton Stressed Out by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Narrative? Prince William’s Wife Allegedly Pleaded With King Charles to Put an End to Sussexes’ Relentless Complaints
Kate Middleton has not responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revelations about her in their documentary Harry & Meghan. According to sources, it's unlikely for the Princess of Wales to share her thoughts about the Netflix show because she's not allowed to do so. Table of contents. Kate Middleton...
Prince Harry Reveals What He Misses Most About Life In 'The Institution'
The Duke of Sussex's revelations are set to continue, as Harry's memoir will come out on Jan. 10.
Elle
Prince Harry Says Kate Middleton Was ‘Offended’ and Told Off Meghan Markle for ‘Baby Brain’ Comment
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Full details of the heated conversation that unfolded when Meghan Markle said Kate Middleton had “baby brain” around the time of Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding have come out. E!, which reports its...
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
Marie Claire
‘Spare’ Lashes Out at Kate Middleton, Source Alleges
Though at one point the two were so close, a source with knowledge of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, says the Princess of Wales will come under fire in her brother-in-law’s book, due out January 10. The source says Kate will “get a bit of a broadside,” according to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), which will no doubt add to the hurt and betrayal Marie Claire reported she felt after the release of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries last month.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0