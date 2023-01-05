DOE announces $52 million for R&D in Clean Manufacturing. On January 4, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced a $52 million funding opportunity announcement (FOA) that will accelerate research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) in domestic manufacturing to strengthen America’s economic competitiveness and move the U.S. towards a net-zero carbon economy by 2050. The FOA, led by EERE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO), will drive innovation to develop the next-generation materials and manufacturing technologies required to help tackle the climate crisis, secure our domestic supply chains, and position the U.S. as a leader in the global clean energy economy.

