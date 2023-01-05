2024 Four-Star guard Zoom Diallo schedules official visit to Gonzaga

Zoom Diallo / The Damien Classic

Zoom Diallo, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Tacoma (WA) Curtis Senior, will take an official visit to Gonzaga on January 14th.

This will be Diallo’s second time in Spokane as he unofficially visited the Zags in September.

Diallo ranks as the No. 33 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus — the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, On3).

In addition to Gonzaga, the Washington native also holds offers from Arizona, Florida State, Kansas, LSU, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, among others.