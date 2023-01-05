Read full article on original website
QIAGEN (QGEN) Acquires the Forensics NGS Firm Verogen
QIAGEN N.V. (. QGEN - Free Report) recently announced the completion of the acquisition of Verogen — a provider of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies to increase its position in human identification and forensics. The acquisition of Verogen fortifies QIAGEN’s position in the fast-growing field of Human ID and forensics anchored by sample collection and preparation, genetic testing analysis and workflow automation.
Illumina (ILMN), Nashville Biosciences Partner With Amgen
ILMN - Free Report) , together with Nashville Biosciences LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), entered into an agreement with Amgen on sequencing. Per the agreement, the companies plan to do a whole-genome sequence of approximately 35,000 DNA samples. Sequencing this set of samples is...
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Linde (LIN) Signs Deal to Acquire Remaining Stake in nexAir
LIN - Free Report) reached an agreement to acquire the remaining interests in nexAir, LLC, one of the largest independent packaged gas distributors in the United States. The acquisition complements Linde’s existing packaged gas business and expands its presence across the country. Since 2012, Linde, through its wholly-owned subsidiary,...
Terreno Realty (TRNO) Issues Q4 Operation & Investment Update
TRNO - Free Report) recently issued an update on fourth-quarter operating, investment and capital activities. As of Dec 31, 2022, Terreno Realty’s portfolio included 252 buildings spanning 15.3 million square feet and 46 improved land parcels encompassing 161.4 acres. It also had three properties under redevelopment. Operational Update. As...
bluebird (BLUE) Updates on Progress With Zynteglo, 2023 Outlook
BLUE - Free Report) provides an update on the commercial launch progress of its gene therapies and its financial outlook for 2023. bluebird received approvals for two of its gene therapies, Zynteglo (beti-cel) for transfusion-dependent thalassemia (TDT) and Syskona (eli-cel) for active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in 2022. Zynteglo was granted...
Transocean (RIG) Announces $488 Million Addition to Backlog
RIG - Free Report) recently reported that five of its drilling units received contract awards or extensions, adding approximately $488 million to firm backlog. Investors should know that incremental backlog is important since it will affect the offshore driller’s sales, earnings and future cash flows. Firstly, the ultra-deepwater drillship...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Bull Of The Day: Steel Dynamics (STLD)
STLD - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a A for Value and a B for Growth. This steel producer has been super strong since early October back when the stock was $70. Recently, we have seen a pull back from highs that were above $113. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Up on Transformation Efforts & Pricing Actions
KHC - Free Report) is keen on transforming its business to unleash its full potential. The iconic consumer packaged food and beverage company’s pricing efforts are aiding amid an inflationary environment. Let’s delve deeper. Transformation Efforts on Track. Kraft Heinz’s top-line momentum is driven by three pillars of...
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Benefits From Growth Pillars & Cost Cutting
KMB - Free Report) . The consumer products company is benefiting from K-C Strategy 2022. Management has been taking robust steps to lower costs amid rising inflationary headwinds. Let’s delve deeper. What’s Working Well for Kimberly-Clark?. Kimberly-Clark is committed to its three key strategic growth pillars — improving...
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Higher Rates, Loan Growth to Aid BNY Mellon's (BK) Q4 Earnings
BK - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 13, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have witnessed increases on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results...
Trinity (TRN) to Gain From Holden America Buyout: Here's How
TRN - Free Report) recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Holden America for an initial purchase price of $70 million. This price includes an additional $5 million per year for the next two years. Holden America is a manufacturer of multi-level vehicle securement and protection systems, gravity-outlet...
Why Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Concert (CNCE) Moves 19.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
CNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 40.2% gain over the past four weeks. Investors...
Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Merck & Bank of America
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Juniper (JNPR) Augments Powerco's Wi-Fi Network Capabilities
JNPR - Free Report) , in collaboration with NEC Corporation, recently inked an agreement with Powerco for an undisclosed amount to augment the latter’s Wi-Fi network capabilities across its operating states in New Zealand. The improvement in infrastructure facilities is expected to reduce the complexity of the network while increasing operational flexibility and efficiency with a better economy of scale.
3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. Investors with a high-risk appetite should invest in these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and their market capitalization may increase subsequently.
