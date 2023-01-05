3 Penn State players make ESPN's true freshman All-American team; Lions recruiting updates: Newsstand

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) reads the play during the Ohio State Buckeyes versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on October 29, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Jan. 5 include honors for three football freshmen, plus new recruiting offers and more.

It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with recognition for three Penn State football freshmen. Running back Nicholas Singleton, defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, and linebacker Abdul Carter were named to ESPN’s college football true freshman All-American team on Wednesday.

The Big Ten freshman of the year, Singleton was one of only four players nationally to make the preseason and postseason list compiled by the outlet’s Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill.

“Singleton helped stabilize Penn State’s run game, improving it from last season, when it was ranked No. 115 in total rush yards, to 45th in 2023,” VanHaaren writes.

“Singleton and Kaytron Allen were workhorses the entire season, and Singleton finished the year with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Allen finished with 867 yards and 10 touchdowns, which gives the staff a ton of excitement for the future run game.”

Carter and Singleton were both unanimous picks between the two analysts. Dennis-Sutton was Luginbill’s defensive line choice. All three players burned their redshirts in 2022 after playing in all 13 contests.

In other news, the second day of the Lions’ offseason was busy on the recruiting front. Two new offers went out. The first was to Class of 2024 Fort Worth, Tex., native and IMG Academy four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell. He is the No. 72 player nationally in the next cycle’s On300 player recruiting rankings. Later Wednesday, the Lions moved on former Bowling Green receiver Tyrone Broden in the transfer portal. Then, Thursday, they offered All Sun-Belt receiver Jamari Thrash.

Finally, a key visit is set for later this month: Austin, Tex., four-star offensive lineman and Class of 2024 On300 prospect Blake Frazier will be on campus next weekend.

Headlines of the day

In 2022, Penn State returned from its detour: Wogenrich, SI

Penn State football roster and portal tracker: The latest updates with the offseason underway: Pickel, BWI

The Art Behind Singleton’s 87-Yard Rose Bowl Touchdown: Jones, Statecollege.com

Penn State wrestling: Cael Sanderson talks situation at 157 pounds; latest on Lions in the rankings: Pickel, BWI

Mitchell Tinsley declares for NFL Draft, will participate in combine: Engle, Daily Collegian

Penn State scraps with Michigan, falls short in 79-69 decision: Bauer, BWI

Ten storylines as Penn State relishes Rose Bowl romp: Giger, DKPittsburghSports

Quote of the day

“I wouldn’t say we’ve necessarily resolved anything,” Sanderson said. “I mean, Terrell has been the starter there. And you know, Levi has done a great job. And we know he’s more than willing to step in and compete. But yeah, it’s just one of those deals where you kind of let things play out a little bit and just kind of see what happens.”

–PSU wrestling coach Cael Sanderson on the situation at 157 pounds between starter Terrell Barraclough and backup Levi Haines.