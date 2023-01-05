ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

3 Penn State players make ESPN's true freshman All-American team; Lions recruiting updates: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGgzd_0k4S5UWg00
Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) reads the play during the Ohio State Buckeyes versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on October 29, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Jan. 5 include honors for three football freshmen, plus new recruiting offers and more.

It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with recognition for three Penn State football freshmen. Running back Nicholas Singleton, defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, and linebacker Abdul Carter were named to ESPN’s college football true freshman All-American team on Wednesday.

The Big Ten freshman of the year, Singleton was one of only four players nationally to make the preseason and postseason list compiled by the outlet’s Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill.

“Singleton helped stabilize Penn State’s run game, improving it from last season, when it was ranked No. 115 in total rush yards, to 45th in 2023,” VanHaaren writes.

“Singleton and Kaytron Allen were workhorses the entire season, and Singleton finished the year with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Allen finished with 867 yards and 10 touchdowns, which gives the staff a ton of excitement for the future run game.”

Carter and Singleton were both unanimous picks between the two analysts. Dennis-Sutton was Luginbill’s defensive line choice. All three players burned their redshirts in 2022 after playing in all 13 contests.

In other news, the second day of the Lions’ offseason was busy on the recruiting front. Two new offers went out. The first was to Class of 2024 Fort Worth, Tex., native and IMG Academy four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell. He is the No. 72 player nationally in the next cycle’s On300 player recruiting rankings. Later Wednesday, the Lions moved on former Bowling Green receiver Tyrone Broden in the transfer portal. Then, Thursday, they offered All Sun-Belt receiver Jamari Thrash.

Finally, a key visit is set for later this month: Austin, Tex., four-star offensive lineman and Class of 2024 On300 prospect Blake Frazier will be on campus next weekend.

Headlines of the day

In 2022, Penn State returned from its detour: Wogenrich, SI

Penn State football roster and portal tracker: The latest updates with the offseason underway: Pickel, BWI

The Art Behind Singleton’s 87-Yard Rose Bowl Touchdown: Jones, Statecollege.com

Penn State wrestling: Cael Sanderson talks situation at 157 pounds; latest on Lions in the rankings: Pickel, BWI

Mitchell Tinsley declares for NFL Draft, will participate in combine: Engle, Daily Collegian

Penn State scraps with Michigan, falls short in 79-69 decision: Bauer, BWI

Ten storylines as Penn State relishes Rose Bowl romp: Giger, DKPittsburghSports

Quote of the day

“I wouldn’t say we’ve necessarily resolved anything,” Sanderson said. “I mean, Terrell has been the starter there. And you know, Levi has done a great job. And we know he’s more than willing to step in and compete. But yeah, it’s just one of those deals where you kind of let things play out a little bit and just kind of see what happens.”

–PSU wrestling coach Cael Sanderson on the situation at 157 pounds between starter Terrell Barraclough and backup Levi Haines.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Running Back Keyvone Lee’s Future With Penn State Football Uncertain

After almost 600 student-athletes entered the NCAA transfer portal on its opening day this window, the numbers only continue to grow as bowl season winds down. Although Penn State football largely avoided relinquishing any talent at the onset, with the allure of a Rose Bowl appearance in the rear window, the danger has not fully subsided.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College

A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wvia.org

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Home improvement scammer busted in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is behind bars after police say he scammed someone out of $3,000. Police arrested Edward Gardner Jr, 38, of Ginter, Pa, for a home improvement scam that took place in October 2022. On Nov. 15 about a reported theft. Police learned that Gardner Jr. was hired […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County roads closed due to car crash

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, a road in Lycoming County is shut down to a crash causing alternative routes. A car crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalstock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township. PennDOT says that for the time being, drivers should use a detour […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
96K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy