Memphis, TN

Bond hearing postponed for man accused of ordering Young Dolph’s murder

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of planning and ordering the murder of Young Dolph will have to wait to see if he is given bond.

Hernandez Govan, 43, was scheduled to have a bond hearing on Thursday, but that hearing was postponed after Govan’s lawyers requested more time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hBHm_0k4S5J3v00

Govan faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to Young Dolph’s death.

In the case against Govan, authorities claim that he began planning Young Dolph’s murder in June of 2021, ultimately giving the orders to carry out the plan on November 17, 2021.

It was on that day that Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot to death inside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fp531_0k4S5J3v00

Prosecutors claim that Justin Johnson, also known by his rap name of Straight Dropp, and Cornelius Smith carried out Govan’s orders that day, shooting and killing Young Dolph in broad daylight.

Johnson and Smith are both in custody as well, charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

At the time this article was published, Govan’s bond hearing had not yet been rescheduled.

Comments / 5

Geek Monster
5d ago

Let him stay in prison with Straight Dropp Ya Drawers

Reply(1)
8
 

