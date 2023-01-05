ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
Rockford’s Dean Lowry Could be on His Way to The Chicago Bears

Dean Lowery, former Boylan Titan and current Green Bay Packer...Could be a Chicago Bear next year. SpotTrac. On Sunday the 2022-2023 seasons for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, came to an end. The Chicago Bears lost ten in a row and didn't start Quarterback Justin Fields...
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford

Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Mr. C’s Family Restaurant strives for Stateline’s Best Soup

If you’re familiar with Rockford, you’re probably familiar with Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. Mr. C’s has been locally owned and open for over 20 years. They use homemade fresh ingredients and Mr. C himself; John Conforti is letting everyone know why he thinks he has the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup at Mr. C’s is offered all year round and Mr. C’s fans just can’t get enough. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Illinois Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for 41 Dogs Immediately

Winnebago County Animals Services in Rockford has issued an urgent plea for adopters as its dog population reaches "critical capacity". There's one big thing I never like to see attached to anything posted by Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford; the words "urgent" and "critical", and today I saw both of them...
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
