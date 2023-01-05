Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
An Open Letter to the Starbucks Baristas on Alpine in Rockford
Coffee for me, like many other people, is a staple. It is my lifeline. No one is allowed to speak to me before I’ve consumed at least 2 cups. I’m just not me without it. Luckily, there are so many amazing places in the Stateline to explore and try new blends!
Unique Illinois Product Is One Of America’s Most Underrated Inventions
Ever find yourself screaming in the laundry room because half your socks are getting eaten by the washer? This Illinois invention is the best laundry trick you need in your life!. For years, I was wearing mismatched socks because every time I did laundry half my socks would vanish. You...
Rockford’s Dean Lowry Could be on His Way to The Chicago Bears
Dean Lowery, former Boylan Titan and current Green Bay Packer...Could be a Chicago Bear next year. SpotTrac. On Sunday the 2022-2023 seasons for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, came to an end. The Chicago Bears lost ten in a row and didn't start Quarterback Justin Fields...
Warm Weather Has Totally Hosed this Illinois Snowman Competition
The recent warm weather was epic...unless you're a snowman. Thanks to the heat wave (so to speak) in the Midwest over the past few days, an Illinois snow sculpting competition is being delayed, but not by much. I saw WIFR share the sad news that the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition...
Gourmet Sandwiches and Fresh Ingredients Coming Soon to The Bricks in Cherry Valley
The Bricks, a new shopping and event venue located in Cherry Valley, Illinois, will soon be home to a new addition: The Chef's Sandwich. This new eatery promises to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Rockford/Cherry Valley area and is hoping to officially open its doors in Spring 2023.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
Unique Car Decal Spotted In Illinois Has A Funny Hidden Meaning
If you see a 2-door, red Honda Civic driving around in Rockford with a car decal that says, "East Wildcats", just know it's not about a University. You know those cars you see driving around town in their beat up Volkswagens with stickers and decals all over the bumper of their car?
WIFR
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
MyStateline.com
Mr. C’s Family Restaurant strives for Stateline’s Best Soup
If you’re familiar with Rockford, you’re probably familiar with Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. Mr. C’s has been locally owned and open for over 20 years. They use homemade fresh ingredients and Mr. C himself; John Conforti is letting everyone know why he thinks he has the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup at Mr. C’s is offered all year round and Mr. C’s fans just can’t get enough. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Illinois Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for 41 Dogs Immediately
Winnebago County Animals Services in Rockford has issued an urgent plea for adopters as its dog population reaches "critical capacity". There's one big thing I never like to see attached to anything posted by Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford; the words "urgent" and "critical", and today I saw both of them...
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin’s body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now, the business is working to honor her memory. The 38-year-old was kidnapped and murdered by Rayshawn Smith on July 23rd, 2022. Her body was found behind EcoLab, at 5151 East Rockton Road, where Smith worked. […]
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
rockfordscanner.com
Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
