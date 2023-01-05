ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Social Greenery, OKC Beautiful give away more than 130 evergreen trees to OKC residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Social Greenery has teamed up with the nonprofit OKC Beautiful to give away more than 130 evergreen trees to Oklahoma City residents. The trees were donated in an annual giveaway from trees that were originally Christmas trees housed in homes during the holiday season. The Christmas trees have now been potted and are being planted across the metro area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OG&E donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels for new OKC delivery route

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E announced a donation and special partnership with St. Luke's United Methodist Church to support Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City. The OG&E Energy Corp. Foundation donated $50,000, allowing Meals on Wheels to add a new route to their service in West Oklahoma City. OG&E employees will serve as volunteers and help with the delivery of meals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Malcolm visits Naughty Axes Playhouse

Malcolm Tubbs visits Naughty Axes Playhouse in Del City. For more information on when they are open or the activities they have call (405) 450-4213 or click here.
DEL CITY, OK
Oklahoma's first curbside drive-thru grocer opening near Edmond on Jan. 10

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — JackBe, the first-ever curbside drive-thru grocer, announced it will hold a grand opening at its first location on Tuesday. Located at 178th and N. May just outside of Edmond, JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience by making groceries available 'on demand'. The location is the first of three slated to open in 2023.
EDMOND, OK
What's Going on in the Metro and Beyond

It's a new week and there are lots of activities going on around the metro this week. From line dancing to brain-building projects for the kiddos... here's a look at What's Going On in the Metro and Beyond. You can find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand...
SHAWNEE, OK
Oklahoma State University hosts annual free medical camp

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Students interested in a career in medicine had a special opportunity in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State University hosted its annual free medical camp, Operation Orange, for students in grades 8 - 12. “If they come in and they're thinking about this, can really peak...
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKCPD arrests 21-year-old after stabbing victim in back

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a 21-year-old man on Jan. 6 after he allegedly stabbed a person in the back. Police responded to a call of an assault with a dangerous weapon after a victim was stabbed in the back near N. Virginia and Linwood Blvd.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Seminole man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A 62-year-old Seminole man was killed Saturday in an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 40. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tommy Jones was walking in the eastbound inside lane of traffic on Interstate 40 and was struck by a pick-up truck. The accident happened at mile...
SEMINOLE, OK

