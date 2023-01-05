Read full article on original website
Social Greenery, OKC Beautiful give away more than 130 evergreen trees to OKC residents
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Social Greenery has teamed up with the nonprofit OKC Beautiful to give away more than 130 evergreen trees to Oklahoma City residents. The trees were donated in an annual giveaway from trees that were originally Christmas trees housed in homes during the holiday season. The Christmas trees have now been potted and are being planted across the metro area.
Feeding The Multitude: Local ministries come together to give back to homeless in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday afternoon different ministries from throughout Oklahoma City came together to help the homeless in downtown Oklahoma City, giving them a warm meal, clothes, blankets, and other supplies. Sunday marked the six-year anniversary for Feeding the Multitude, and they say the event began with just...
OG&E donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels for new OKC delivery route
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E announced a donation and special partnership with St. Luke's United Methodist Church to support Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City. The OG&E Energy Corp. Foundation donated $50,000, allowing Meals on Wheels to add a new route to their service in West Oklahoma City. OG&E employees will serve as volunteers and help with the delivery of meals.
Malcolm visits Naughty Axes Playhouse
Malcolm Tubbs visits Naughty Axes Playhouse in Del City. For more information on when they are open or the activities they have call (405) 450-4213 or click here.
Oklahoma's first curbside drive-thru grocer opening near Edmond on Jan. 10
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — JackBe, the first-ever curbside drive-thru grocer, announced it will hold a grand opening at its first location on Tuesday. Located at 178th and N. May just outside of Edmond, JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience by making groceries available 'on demand'. The location is the first of three slated to open in 2023.
What's Going on in the Metro and Beyond
It's a new week and there are lots of activities going on around the metro this week. From line dancing to brain-building projects for the kiddos... here's a look at What's Going On in the Metro and Beyond. You can find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand...
Oklahoma State University hosts annual free medical camp
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Students interested in a career in medicine had a special opportunity in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State University hosted its annual free medical camp, Operation Orange, for students in grades 8 - 12. “If they come in and they're thinking about this, can really peak...
Oklahoma City police make arrest in shooting that killed former Millwood football star
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star just after the start of the New Year. J'Coal Glover is in the Oklahoma County Jail facing a first-degree murder charge. Police said the 30-year-old gunned down...
Seminole County dog missing for nearly three years found in Maud, reunited with owners
Maud, Okla. (KOKH) — A mastiff is finally reunited with his family after he went missing nearly three years ago in Seminole County. Candace Harjo was heartbroken when her mastiff, Capone, went missing in 2020. She had raised him since he was a puppy. "He was in the kennel...
Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
Oklahoma County Commissioners hold emergency meeting over $600K clerical error
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An over $600,000 clerical error almost put the Oklahoma County Jail Trust in the red. County commissioners held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to prevent that from happening. To avoid issues with payments already sent out to vendors, the Oklahoma County Board of...
OKCPD arrests 21-year-old after stabbing victim in back
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a 21-year-old man on Jan. 6 after he allegedly stabbed a person in the back. Police responded to a call of an assault with a dangerous weapon after a victim was stabbed in the back near N. Virginia and Linwood Blvd.
Seminole man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A 62-year-old Seminole man was killed Saturday in an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 40. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tommy Jones was walking in the eastbound inside lane of traffic on Interstate 40 and was struck by a pick-up truck. The accident happened at mile...
