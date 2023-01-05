LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster allegedly resisted arrest and bit an officer twice after he was recognized as a person involved in an ongoing investigation. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, police were called to the Walmart located at 2030 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster after a reporting party recognized 23-year-old Rygo Kingsley in the store. Kingsley had an ongoing investigation against him for alleged retail theft.

