Sometimes the embellished stories shared around the dinner table can often be the best piece of history a family can hold on to. That’s the opinion of Dr. Kim Stanley professor and the chair of the Department of Modern Languages at McPherson College who was the featured speaker at the Lyon County History Center Monday afternoon. Her presentation, “Creative Ways to Write Your Family Stories” while rooted in the topic of genealogy actually had very little to do with historical fact and more to do with family lore.

1 DAY AGO