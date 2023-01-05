Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings
The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
KVOE
Emporia State men defeat Central Missouri, Centra wins womens game
The Emporia State men’s basketball team held on for a 75-73 win over Central Missouri Saturday. Emporia State led by 11 points in the first half and had to hold off a late rally by Central Missouri. Coach Craig Doty said they found a way to win. Alijah Comithier...
KVOE
Emporia State agrees to contract extension with Football Coach Garin Higgins
(esu) Emporia State University has announced that they have agreed to a 3-year contract extension with Head Football Coach Garin Higgins, an extension that lasts thru the 2025 season. That is the longest extension allowed by the Kansas Board of Regents. This is the first multi-year Coaching contract for Emporia...
KVOE
Chase County at Osage City – Featured games on Country 101.7FM
The featured games Tuesday night on Country 101.7FM has Chase County at Osage City. The Chase County girls are 8-0 going into the game. Osage City is 5-2. Chase County girls Coach Amber Rausch says this will be a tough game. The boys’ game will feature two teams that have...
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City
The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
KVOE
Nine area 8-man football players to play in 8-man All-Star Games
Nine area high school football players will get to play in one more game this summer in the 8-Man All-Star Games. In the 8-Man Division I All-Star Game, Chase County will be represented by Mitch Budke and Cal Kohlmeier. Madison will be represented by Bryson Turner. Burlingame’s Matthew Heckman, Colby Middleton, and Tyler Lockwood, and Lyndon’s Evan Feuerborn round out the area players selected.
KVOE
Kansas State defeats Baylor 97-95 in overtime
Kansas State defeated another ranked team on the road holding on for a 97-95 win over 19th-ranked Baylor in overtime Saturday. There were 20 lead changes in the game and 8 ties. Kansas States’ biggest lead was by 8 in the 2nd half. Baylor’s biggest lead was by 6....
KVOE
Georgia wins National Championship, Kansas States Michael Bishop head to College Football Hall of Fame
It was all Georgia in the College Football National Championship. The Bulldogs repeated as National Champions with a 65-7 win over TCU. Georgia is the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back titles and the first since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 to repeat. In the...
KVOE
Audio – Saturday 01-07-2022
Emporia High Basketball Coaches Carolyn Dorsey and Lee Baldwin. Mitch Holthus- the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KVOE
Infrastructure work continues near new Evergy service center outside Emporia
Work on utilities near Evergy’s new service center complex just west of Emporia is entering a new phase this week. Phase II of a significant drainage project is now underway. West 18th, which becomes Lyon County Road 180 just west of Emporia, will be closed to thru traffic until further notice. The intersection of F-5 at 180, just west of the new Evergy complex, will be closed periodically for the next several months.
KVOE
Emporia Granada Theatre looking to broaden variety of entertainment in 2023
After what was an exciting 2022, Interim Director of the Emporia Granada Theatre Stacey Schneider says she is hoping to expand the theater’s offerings in 2023. Schneider says the theater has done a great job of bringing some of the most notable names in music to Emporia in recent years. However; she says the theater has been lacking somewhat in variety.
KVOE
Cause accidental but undetermined after fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia
The destructive early-morning fire at a shed west of Emporia has been deemed accidental in nature. Emporia, Lyon County District 4 and Chase County fire crews responded to 251 Road 200 along with Lyon County deputies after the initial call around 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says the shed’s roof had already collapsed by the time crews arrived, meaning no chance of getting inside the building to fight the fire.
KVOE
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday
One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
KVOE
Audit, capital outlay, Northern Heights track before USD 251 board
Audits and financial matters will be lead items for the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Board members will review the audit report from certified public accountant Cindy Jensen before going through the latest budget report and capital outlay update as separate items. Repairs to the Northern Heights track will also see conversation before two executive sessions, one on student matters and one on non-elected personnel matters.
KVOE
Sharing the stories: Lyon County History Center program illustrates the importance of ‘family lore’
Sometimes the embellished stories shared around the dinner table can often be the best piece of history a family can hold on to. That’s the opinion of Dr. Kim Stanley professor and the chair of the Department of Modern Languages at McPherson College who was the featured speaker at the Lyon County History Center Monday afternoon. Her presentation, “Creative Ways to Write Your Family Stories” while rooted in the topic of genealogy actually had very little to do with historical fact and more to do with family lore.
KVOE
Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home
Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
KVOE
One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong
An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
KVOE
USD 252 board to discuss crisis, strategic plans at Monday meeting
Crisis planning, strategic planning and summer planning are on the agenda for the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will take a look at all three items separately before receiving an update on the district’s negotiations with staff. Updates on the Olpe fitness park project, electric school bus grants and a batting cage at Olpe are also planned.
KVOE
Apparent electrical issue sparks fire call to Emporia apartment complex
An apparent electrical issue triggered a structure fire response to an Emporia apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe responded to The Villas, 1839 Merchant, around 8:35 am after smoke was reported in room 302. Emporia Fire Capt Ben Lienemann says the reported smoke came from a circuit board on an air handling unit. No fire was discovered.
Comments / 0