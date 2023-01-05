Read full article on original website
Gov. Jared Polis' inaugural celebration to include Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle, They Might Be Giants
COLORADO, USA — After the inauguration ceremony for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera Tuesday morning at the state Capitol, Polis will ring in his second administration with an inauguration celebration that evening in RiNo. The inaugural event, called Sneaker Ball for All, will include performances...
9NEWS
Prep Rally Honor Roll (1/10/23)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Get in free Tuesday at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo will have its Free Grounds Admission Day on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The free admission applies to everything that's not a separately ticketed event, like a rodeo, at the 16-day event that started Saturday and continues through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the National Western Complex.
New York, Chicago mayors demand that Polis stop sending migrants to their cities
DENVER — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are urging Colorado Governor Jared Polis to stop the practice of bussing migrants to their cities. In a letter penned to Polis Saturday, Lightfoot and Adams wrote, "We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago. Since December of 2022, Chicago and New York City have received hundreds of individuals from Colorado."
I Heart Mac and Cheese to open first location in Denver
DENVER — A restaurant chain known for its macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches is continuing its expansion into Colorado. I Heart Mac & Cheese will open its first location in Denver — and a second location in Colorado — on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The...
Opening Day at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — Some people call it the best 16 days in January. The National Western Stock Show kicked off on Saturday. Organizers said around 40,000-50,000 people showed up for the first day of festivities. They're hoping to get back to pre-COVID numbers and hit more than 700,000 attendees over the next two weeks.
Denver firefighter known as 'racist rover' terminated
DENVER — City officials have fired a Denver firefighter for "hateful intolerant speech" after he gained a reputation for mocking people of ethnic backgrounds and sharing offensive thoughts while working at various fire stations. According to discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS, nearly 10 firefighters were interviewed about Jared Russo's...
DIA is 2nd-worst for winter travel, report says
DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is the second-worst major airport when it comes to disrupted winter flights, according to a new report released Tuesday. The report from Hopper says 13.6% of winter-season flights at DIA are disrupted by delays and cancellations. Boston Logan Airport (BOS) is No. 1...
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Amtrak's Winter Park Express set to bring you to the slopes starting this weekend
DENVER — Avid skiers and snowboarders will have an alternative way to get to the slopes starting this weekend using Amtrak's Winter Park Express ski train. All trips will depart from Denver's Union Station in the morning and be back in the evening. The ski train is set to...
Family homelessness in Denver skyrockets
DENVER — The number of families who find themselves with no home, searching for a place to sleep with their kids in Denver has skyrocketed. There weren't enough resources for families experiencing homelessness to start with, and now the situation is even more pressing. When a family reaches out...
4 injured in downtown Denver shooting
DENVER — One of four people injured in a shooting near Union Station early Monday morning said he was sleeping in his car when he was clipped in the shoulder by a bullet. Denver Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Blake streets in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood. That's just a few blocks from Union Station.
Engagement ring found after being lost at Broncos game
DENVER — A Colorado woman whose engagement ring went missing at Sunday's Broncos game said the ring has been found. Lupe Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom, and off went her engagement ring near section 511.
Licenses for 2 businesses suspended after fatal Denver shooting involving security guard
DENVER — The licenses of two Denver businesses were suspended after a fatal shooting over the weekend that began when security guards got into a fight with patrons at a bar, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses announced. Executive Director Molly Duplechian issued licensing suspensions Tuesday for two...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
F-16 Fighting Falcons to fly over Colorado State Capitol
DENVER — A flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcons is planned Tuesday at the State Capitol in Denver. Members of the Colorado National Guard will support the inauguration of Gov. Jared Polis with the F-16 flyover, ceremonial cannon salute, military band and the presentation of colors. Polis and Lt. Gov....
Broncos sign 9 players to future contracts
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed nine players to future contracts, the team announced Monday. The players the Broncos signed to future contracts include veteran wide receiver Victor Bolden and linebacker Wyatt Ray. The nine future contract signees ended the regular season on the team’s practice squad.
Denver officer rescues baby at Stock Show parade
DENVER — A Denver Police officer's quick actions saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing during the National Western Stock Show parade Thursday. DPD said in an Instagram post that Officer Brad Dore, who is assigned to the department's traffic operations unit, was monitoring his post at 18th and Stout when a man ran up to him and his partner and told them of a baby who was not breathing two blocks away.
2 killed in avalanche near Winter Park identified
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Two snowmobilers killed in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday have been identified. Bruce Dejong, 58, and Darrin Kaderka, 52, were identified by the Grand County Coroner's Office on Tuesday. Both were Colorado residents. >The video above is from Sunday. Grand County Sheriff's Office...
da Silva scores 17 points, Colorado beats Oregon State 62-42
BOULDER, Colo — Tristan da Silva scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Colorado cruise to a 62-42 win over Oregon State on Saturday night. Da Silva — who scored a career-high 30 in Colorado's 68-41 win over Oregon on Thursday — hit a 3-pointer, J’Vonne Hadley followed with a jumper and da Silva added a layup to make it 7-0, KJ Simpson hit two free throws to make it 16-6 with 11:37 left in the first half and Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way.
